It is the second week of Black History Month and there are a plethora of places in Knoxville that are commemorating Knoxville’s Black history. Here are some resources that can help you to learn more.
McClung Museum
If you’re not able to leave the University of Tennessee campus to learn about Black history, then you can visit Circle Park and view McClung Museum’s current exhibit, entitled “The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments, and Stonework.” The exhibit examines Edmonson’s life and features twelve of his sculptures. The exhibit also explores the question of — how has Edmonson influenced the traditions of African American outsider art? It is an interesting collection not far from the heart of campus.
Clarence Brown Theatre
The Clarence Brown Theatre will be presenting “Trouble in Mind'' until Feb. 26. The play depicts an actress presented with the chance to play a lead role in a Broadway play, though it goes against what she stands for. The play has been nominated for a Tony and students are able to see performances for free. The performances will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every night of the week except Mondays, with the exception of Valentine’s Day. The Sunday showings of the play are from 2-4 p.m. This play provides a new perspective on the tough decisions that Black performers have had to make in history.
Frieson Black Cultural Center
Located in the heart of campus behind Fred D. Brown Hall, the Frieson Black Cultural Center will be holding multiple educational events for both students and faculty to attend. On Feb. 14, the BCC will be hosting the Frederick Douglass Day Celebration, which will feature the work of Black artists and researchers such as Destiny Birdsong and professor Nneka Dennie. Professor Dennie specializes in 19th and 20th century history, with her research focusing on curating an understanding of actors and ideologies that have shaped Black radical thought, Black liberation and women’s rights.
Beck Cultural Exchange Center
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s mission is to be the place where Black history and culture are preserved, nurtured, taught and continued. They particularly focus on preserving history and culture from the Urban Renewal, a movement that took place in Knoxville from 1959-1974 where new buildings were built in historically Black areas, displacing the families that lived there.
On Feb. 24 at 4 p.m., the Beck Center will host a discussion about the “Creation of Wealth in the Black Community.” This discussion will trace this history of wealth — and lack of wealth — in the Black community and will likely touch on the systemic inequality that Black people still experience today. The following day, Feb. 25, there will be a mobile museum at the Beck Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., titled “Black History 101.” In this event, you will receive a basic knowledge of many facets of Black history and why it’s important to keep these ideas in mind as you go about your daily life.
East Tennessee History Center
The East Tennessee History Center’s goal is to find creative ways to bring history into the public eye. They offer lectures, tours, exhibits, heritage programs, genealogy classes and student and teacher education for people of any age.
The East Tennessee History Center is located on S Gay St and is hosting an event on Feb. 15 from 12-1 p.m. titled “The African American Moviegoing Experience in Knoxville’s Segregated Era.”
Historian Robert J. Booker will talk about the history of moviegoing in Knoxville and discuss the history of Knoxville’s segregated Black theaters before desegregation took place in the 1960s. This lecture, along with their “Lights! Camera! East Tennessee” exhibit will provide people with a comprehensive understanding of the moviegoing experience of Black people throughout history. Booker was born in 1935 and lived through segregation, so he will offer insight to an experience that has become out of touch for so many Americans.
Green McAdoo Cultural Center
The Green McAdoo Cultural Center is located in Clinton, Tennessee — about 30 minutes North of campus — and commemorates the Clinton 12, the students who entered Clinton High School in August 1956 and made it the first desegregated public high school in the South.
The Center houses videos, letters, artifacts and a 1950s-style classroom to fully immerse its visitors. It is also one of the locations on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Like the previous event at the East Tennessee History Center, this museum focuses on the events of desegregation in East Tennessee. With the Clinton 12’s brave moves becoming more and more distant in history, it is absolutely worth the drive to Clinton to learn about desegregation in the South and the measures that people took to prevent desegregation so close to home.
