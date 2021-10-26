During this last week of October, Knoxville is in full swing of the spooky season, with its downtown area decorated with spooky art and decor.
Wicked Cool is a project headed by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance with the goal of bringing Halloween festivities to Knoxville by putting decorations around the city, as well as other fun activities.
Here are three ways that downtown Knoxville is getting into the Halloween spirit this year.
Visual art displays
There are displays in the windows of shops and restaurants along Gay Street, in Market Square and all around Old City that are decorated with creepy art displays of skeletons, ghosts and spiders to get the whole city in the Halloween spirit.
With ghosts hanging from lampposts and spiders draped around different structures, these fun decorations add some Halloween flair to downtown Knoxville.
In addition, there are purple, orange and green lights hanging in the trees and found throughout the downtown area, setting the mood for people walking around outside.
Halloween-themed items in eateries and shops
Decorations and art displays aren't the only part of Wicked Cool Knox that's fun, all of businesses that we know and love downtown are also participating in this season to get us in the spooky spirit.
Restaurants and eateries like Chivo Taqueria, Coffee and Chocolate, Cruze Farms and The French Market Creperie as well as other businesses have Halloween treats, specials and cocktails on their menus for people to try and enjoy all over downtown.
Stores and shops like RocketFizz, the Mast General Store and Earth to Old City have accessories and cute things to add to your outfits and costumes.
Selfish Knoxville’s Selfie Studio in Old City as well as placements around town provide festive photo opportunities with all kinds of Halloween props.
Local Halloween events
Along with the decorations, displays and other additions to some of the locals’ favorite places to go, the city also provides many events for people to go to in the last week of the month. Some events require passes, such as the Knoxville Zombie Walk, but there are still many events going on this week that you can still participate in.
There's drag shows, bar crawls, a showing of “The Haunting of Hill House” play at the Knoxville Theater and Thrill the World Dance performance on the 30th in Market Square, as well as costume parties and contests at various bars and eateries, and many more events to bring on frights, fun and memories for people of all ages in Knoxville.
For more details and information on the events going throughout the rest of the week, check out Downtown Knoxville’s website.
The downtown atmosphere is fun yet spooky, bringing excitement to residents for the week of Halloween. It builds a sense of community and togetherness with the involvement of the local businesses and locals’ participation.
With all the decorations, added menu items and events, Wicked Cool creates a fun and creative environment for the people of Knoxville to thrive in.