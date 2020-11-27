At 2:40 a.m. Friday, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Melrose Hookah Lounge, located at 821 Melrose Ave. across from Massey Residence Hall.
According to KPD, one male victim was shot. The victim was working security at the lounge and was shot by a male suspect after the suspect refused to leave the lounge. The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The suspect fled the scene prior to KPD’s arrival, and no suspects are currently in custody. The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.