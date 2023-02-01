This past weekend in San Antonio, Texas, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their annual Royal Rumble pay per view event. 2023 marked the 36th anniversary of the pay-per-view. With only five matches on the card, Bianca Belair set herself apart from the women’s division by successfully defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
Belair grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, attending UT in 2011-2013 and running track and hurdles for the Lady Vols’ track and field team at UT. Belair first attended the University of South Carolina for track and field, then Texas A&M, but feels like she truly found herself when she returned to her hometown.
“I was going through a lot of things, so I came back to regroup in Tennessee. I felt like I was back at home. The culture… I was surrounded by love. My coach at the time was Sharon Couch and she and my other coaches really made me realize that I’m not just an athlete, but I’m a person,” Belair said. “I got myself back together. Mentally, I grew so much as a person. UT is the place where I evolved into an actual woman and an adult.”
Knoxville – and UT – holds a very special place in Belair’s heart.
“I’m all Knoxville. There is no Bianca Belair without Knoxville. I’m 865 all day long. I bleed orange and white – and baby blue for the Lady Vols! All of my family is there, it’s just a part of who I am. My favorite thing is to walk out to the ring and it is announced that I’m from Knoxville, Tennessee,” Belair said.
Since becoming a WWE Superstar, Bianca Belair has come back to UT’s campus a few times, notably in September 2021, when she was presented with the key to Knox County by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right.
“There are a lot of amazing things that I’ve been able to do and a lot of accomplishments that I’ve had, but I never even thought that I would get a key to the county. I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing’ and to be able to represent my city and be honored there, it meant everything to me,” Belair said. “I danced with that key all night long.”
More recently, Belair was the guest pick on College Gameday when the university hosted the show for the UT vs. Florida football game on September 24, 2022. As a UT alumna, Belair was happy to return to campus for the game and got the chance to reunite with her WWE colleague, Pat McAfee.
“I hadn’t been to a UT football game since college and I’ve been trying to get back for forever,” Belair said. “I always tell my husband how you haven’t been to a college game until you’ve been to the University of Tennessee. How you come and you see just these waves of orange and white…there’s nothing like it. To be able to go back finally and be on College Gameday and pick Tennessee to beat Florida – which they did – it was just the best day ever.”
As for her time in WWE, Belair became the Raw Women’s Champion last year at WrestleMania, when she defeated Becky Lynch for the title. As of Feb. 1, she has been the champion for 305 days. She is a mainstay in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, holding the record with Shayna Baszler for most eliminations in a single match (eight). This year, Belair’s appearance at the Rumble was bittersweet, as she was defending her championship rather than entering the 30-woman match where she has been so successful in the past.
“This is the first Rumble that I’m going to be at where I’m not part of the 30 women’s Royal Rumble match,” said Belair. “I’m going to be sitting back watching, not just who’s going to win, but watching to see if somebody is going to break my record. Also, whoever wins the women’s Royal Rumble, they get to decide if they want to come after my title or Charlotte’s at WrestleMania.”
Luckily for Belair, the winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley, has decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for her championship at WrestleMania. However, Bianca’s challenger will be decided through an elimination chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 18 in Montréal, Canada.
Belair is prepared to defend her championship at WrestleMania. She included her match at WrestleMania in her four goals for 2023.
“To smile more, say ‘no’ more, ask for everything, and go three-for-three in championship matches at WrestleMania,” Belair said.
Belair is even more optimistic about the women’s division’s success in WWE. She said, “I’m in WWE at an amazing time where women are main events weekly on Raw, Smackdown, premium live events…I was a part of the very first female main event for WrestleMania. It’s an amazing time to be here. We’re making history and we’re not stopping anytime soon.”
With 305 days as champion under Belair’s belt, she has lived up to her name as the “EST” of WWE. Her love of Knoxville and UT is evident in her statements. Her next title defense will be at WrestleMania on April 1st or 2nd in Los Angeles, California against an undetermined opponent and she deserves to have the Volunteers supporting her every step of the way.
