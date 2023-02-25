While it seems like campus cannot possibly grow any more, the agenda of the 2023 Winter Board of Trustees meeting was packed full of ways for the UT Systems – including UT Knoxville – to continue expanding.
The meeting spanned over Thursday and Friday and took place in Chattanooga. Administrators from all four UT Systems campuses gathered to share insights on the health of their respective campuses and their visions for their schools’ continued success.
Thursday’s meeting began with the Finance and Administration Committee. The majority of that session was dedicated to the UTK Master Plan, a detailed map of the university’s short-term and long-term growth.
Chancellor Donde Plowman was the first speaker, and she praised UT’s record enrollment, which she credits to the school’s performance in athletics and academics. She also asked an important question that is on everyone’s mind: if UTK is already experiencing tremendous growth, why keep growing?
“It’s good for the state of Tennessee, and it’s good for individuals,” Plowman said in response.
Plowman’s presentation included a variety of data compiled by the Boyd Center, the nonpartisan research arm of the Haslam College of Business.
Some of the more concerning talking points include Tennessee foreseeing a drop in birth rates by 2025, as well as decreasing high school graduation rates and rates of college enrollment. The state is also reporting an insufficient supply of trained workers as more and more jobs are requiring a bachelor’s degree.
Plowman argued UTK and the broader UT Systems will be able to combat these issues, but only through sustained growth.
Plowman addressed other pressing issues at UTK, including the housing crisis and the lackluster state of some facilities.
“We need more beds, and we need replacement beds,” Plowman said.
She admitted to feelings of embarrassment when observing students moving into Reese Hall, which was built in the 1960s and stands near newer, far nicer dormitories like Fred Brown Hall.
Plowman said UTK is currently reviewing bids from private construction companies to build new dorms, which would add approximately two thousand beds. There are also plans to erect two new parking garages some time in the future, as well as potentially looking at restricting who gets to bring a car to campus.
Plowman was joined by Kevin Petersen, a representative from architectural firm Ayers Saint Gross who has worked on college campuses around the world, including Vanderbilt University and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He presented a detailed look into long-term planned development around the UTK campus.
Some of the plans include totally replacing some mainstay academic buildings such as the Humanities and Social Sciences building and renovating others. Other plans include potentially putting more housing on Caledonia Avenue, including more sorority and fraternity housing.
On the second day of the meeting, the Education, Research and Service Committee met. Presentations from that day include overviews of some newer successful programs, as well as the announcement of three new colleges at UTK.
Erin Crisp, executive director of the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, delivered remarks on the success of the program, which started last semester. Grow Your Own is a teaching apprenticeship program that allows students to gain hands-on experience teaching in the classroom while they work towards their four-year degrees.
Notably, UTK provost John Zomchick announced the establishment of three new colleges at UTK. One of these colleges is entirely built from the ground up, while the other two are built upon existing programs at UTK.
The first is the transformation of the School of Music into an independent College of Music. As Tennessee is a hub for the music industry, Zomchick hopes future music students will benefit from this split from the College of Arts and Sciences.
“Once a College of Music is no longer part of an administrative unit structured for more
traditional academic disciplines, it will have increased visibility, a more efficient path for curricular innovation, and an organizational structure specifically designed for fulfilling its unique needs,” Zomchick wrote in the proposal to UT president Randy Boyd.
The second is the evolution of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center into the Howard H. Baker Jr. School of Public Policy and Public Affairs. This would be the first program focused on public policy to be offered at a public institution in Tennessee. Not only would this present an opportunity for students interested in public affairs, but it would further the Baker Center’s mission of shifting from a simple museum and archive into a world-renowned think-tank and research facility.
Last, the university is establishing a College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies (CECS). This is envisioned as an interdisciplinary college and an “incubator” for emerging fields of research and scholarship. While new degree programs are being developed for the college, two existing programs are shifting to the oversight of the CECS: the Data Science minor and the Global Development minor.
Zomchick expressed optimism over these new colleges.
“They will be visionary. They will be agile and nimble. By the end of the day, I believe they will raise the profile of the University of Tennessee and will serve our students and our state well,” Zomchick said.
Recordings of the meetings’ proceedings can be found on the Board of Trustees website. Materials from each meeting are linked below their respective videos.
