On Wednesday, Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee (SEAT) and Women’s Coordinating Council hosted Knox Monologues as part of their annual Sex Week. Knox Monologues is an exhibition of artwork from students, both physical art and written word. Many of the submissions were anonymous, as the details were very personalized and vulnerable.
Before the event, three groups presented information about sexual health or other resources. The first group was the YWCA, which did not present sexual health information or resources primarily. They mostly focused on the resources they provide for people who are victims of domestic violence.
Another group was a group of graduate nursing students who work in a pharmaceutical role at UT Medical Center, who presented information about sexual and reproductive health. They had pamphlets about STIs, especially common STIs that anyone is susceptible to, like HPV.
The final group was Planned Parenthood of East Tennessee, who discussed the resources available there: birth control, gynecology and life planning that they have deemed to be especially helpful in a state where most abortions are illegal.
Once these groups finished presenting, the artwork presentation began. The first few submissions were presented by the people who wrote them – Sophia Verzosa who is an ecology major in her junior year at UT and N. Barton, who is a senior at UT studying English.
Verzosa presented two works of poetry, both about the very sensitive topic of sexual harassment.
“Twice now, there have been two men who have used God as kind of their excuse for harassing me in, like, a flirtatious way. We’ve had all this time since the Bible came out, but every single time it’s like: oh my God, God spoke to me in a dream and said whatever about how they should pursue me,” Verzosa said.
Her works, titled “Why Does God Only Talk to the Creeps?” and “Recycling Plan,” were both very vulnerable. They questioned the use of religion as a means to an end – getting her to be interested in men that she is not interested in or to change into a person who she is not.
“Recycling Plan” focused more on identity and how these men wanted her to change for them.
“If you’ll allow me, let me help you rid yourself of all those nasty marks that pull you away from who you’re destined to be, because you’re destined to be so much more than you are choosing to be,” Verzosa said.
Barton’s poem also discussed identity. He self-described himself as a “trans masc, transsexual butch” and one of the poignant parts of his poem discussed the hate that he endures on the daily for identifying the way he does.
“Two girls in the Arts and Architecture building, both blonde and young, meet me head on. It’s not really my fault. Women usually leave me be or treat me with mild patronizing kindness. ‘Man or woman?’ the one on the right quips to the one on the left,” Barton said.
Part of the reason why these poems are so poignant is because they are set on campus or in the UT community. Both Verzosa and Barton have experienced forms of hatred on this campus, which they called out through their works.
Other anonymous works depict similar homophobia or transphobia – one art piece depicts a man and a woman kissing, overlain by a woman and a man kissing.
“I made this as an embodiment of how I think other people see myself and my partner in our relationship, since we are both quite androgynous, but also how I feel as a non-binary person dating another non-binary person. I think we as humans love each other as we love ourselves and I love myself as both feminine and masculine,” the artist statement said.
The purpose of this event is to build a safe space for people to present their vulnerable works without judgment. It was held with the premise of educating audience members on sexual health. Both of these goals were accomplished.
The topics were heavy, bringing the conversation of homophobia, transphobia and sexual harassment of any gender back to campus.
