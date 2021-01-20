Because COVID-19 is still hanging around, spending time with friends has become increasingly difficult to do.
However, with the advent of the internet, students can find activities to do with their friends in a safe and illness-preventing way. Here are a few ways that students can spend quality time with their friends virtually.
Virtual movie night
Movie nights are a great way to hang out with friends, but it has become hard to hold one during this time due to the pandemic and the restrictions that come with it. A good way to get over this barrier is to do a virtual movie night.
The easiest way to hold a virtual movie night is through Teleparty (formerly Netflixparty). Teleparty is a browser extension that allows several people to watch a movie or TV show in sync using a text-based chat room. It works with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max.
For everyone in the group to watch a movie this way, each person needs to have access to the streaming service of choice and have Teleparty downloaded. Then, they just need to pick a movie, host a party, send a link to friends and enjoy watching together.
Multiplayer video games
Online multiplayer video games have been relevant for a long time now. They have only increased in relevancy during this pandemic as it is an easy way to safely have fun with friends.
At this point, there are several different types of games that everyone can play. Battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Fall Guys continue to thrive in popularity and are always updating with new content. More casual games that anyone can pick up easily like Uno, Among Us and JackBox Party Packs are fairly cheap and always go on sale.
It can even be enjoyable to just look through digital game stores with friends to find something new to play. Also, it has become easier to communicate with friends while playing games thanks to in-game voice chats and Discord, which have streamlined communication channels.
Video calls with friends
Although everyone is probably tired of Zoom calls, talking with friends over video calls is much better than sitting through a class.
Since March 2020, there are many ways to talk with friends safely over distance and in quarantine. FaceTime is a built-in feature on many phones, and Houseparty is a video chat app that gained in popularity last year. It allows up to 10 people in a call at once and there is a feature to add friends through either contact information or by searching for their usernames.
Houseparty is available on iOS, Android and on internet browsers. Discord has a video option for calls, too, but it also works as a way to easily communicate with friends -- even without cameras.
Calling and talking with friends virtually is a great and safe way to spend quality time without fear of spreading illness, and can even shorten the distance between friends who live far away.