Throughout history, young adults have had lower turnout rates at the voting polls when compared to those of older generations. A major reason for this would be the countless barriers put in place when it comes to registering and voting.
However, between 2012 and 2016, there was an increase in students going to the polls and voting. To follow, between the years 2014 to 2018, there was an overall improvement in the youth turnout as a whole.
Millennials and Generation Z have since become the largest groups of eligible voters this year and are still fighting for a bigger share in the electorate in this election.
There are many ways to help maintain the improvement and student voter turnout rate. Creating platforms and safe spaces for students to come together to talk about the importance of politics in general is a huge step.
The main reason that many young people do not vote can stem from many things, but for most, it stems from simply not knowing, missing the deadline or being told false information.
In the past, many organizations on the university’s campus made it a priority to use their platforms and resources to get students registered to vote. Whether it had been for state or local, these organizations emphasized the importance of voting.
Given the current state of the US and the COVID-19 pandemic, many college students are already dealing with a lot as it pertains to trying to excel in online classes, which has potential to put keeping up with this year’s election on the backburner.
However, many students have found encouragement through their surroundings to get registered to vote. Whether it be talking to college administrators or simply keeping up with different news outlets, students have made efforts to stay in the know regarding the upcoming election.
Zoe Anderson, sophomore business major, is one of many students making sure she cast her ballot in this year’s election.
“I am voting this year and I will be voting for Biden. I don’t necessarily like either nominee, but my views and morals align with Biden. I think he has more experience and will better our country,” Anderson said.
“Instead of requesting an absentee ballot, I will be doing early voting while I am in my hometown. I’m nervous about this election because I feel since we are mid pandemic a large majority of votes will not be made — but I am hopeful.”
With the election happening in less than 30 days, and the voting conditions continuing to change, it will be very important to educate students properly to ensure a high student turnout rate.
Paige Madison, senior psychology major, shares the importance of voting and her influence from her grandparents.
“Yes, I always vote; it doesn’t matter if it is the state or local, I always cast my ballot. My grandparents emphasized that on my 18th birthday. Nonetheless, I will be voting for [the] Biden/Harris ticket. Is it my ideal situation? No. Do I think they have the perfect platform? No,” Madison said.
“I am not keen on the political scene as of late. These last four years have made me lose hope. The mass outbreaks of violence, corruption, greed and blatant disregard for the human condition, is pathetic. It is up to individuals to change their behavior and stop relying on the current man in office to have the final say.”
The student vote matters. Young people have the power to make a difference. When given the proper resources and platforms to do so, it makes advocating easier. It is never too late to find the motivation to get registered to vote.
Information on voter registration and deadlines can be found here.