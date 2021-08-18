The sheer number of resources available to UTK students can quickly become overwhelming. It can also be difficult to find apps and websites that are helpful more often than just every once in a while.
Many people know the major resources that UT widely advertises like the Volunteer Life Guide -- usually referred to as the Vol Life app -- or GET Mobile, but there are a plethora of others that are equally as useful. Here are a few resources that can help simplify the chaos that is college.
My Print Center
At some point, everyone will have an emergency that requires some reliance on the desktop computers in Hodges library. Logging in, downloading a file, swiping a VOLcard and waiting for the printer to work is time consuming and not the most enjoyable thing in the world.
With My Print Center, you can upload files from your phone and choose where to send your documents, from Hodges to Hoskins to the Tickle Engineering building. The system is run by UT and is connected to the Flex funds used to pay for printing, so there's no need to even get your VOLcard out.
LiveSafe
LiveSafe is broadly promoted as a safety app that allows its users to share their location with trusted contacts and make sure everyone gets home safely. It is an extremely useful app.
However, there is one function on the app that is also incredibly convenient. Under the Find Resources section, there is an option to view shuttle routes. From there, the routes in service at that moment will be available to choose from. A map will then pop up with real-time visuals of where the buses are and approximately how long it will take them to get to the next stop. On days where you sleep in or when the weather isn't too great, knowing when to be at the bus stop makes life much easier.
Facebook groups
Although these do not go through UT, there really is a Facebook group for everything.
“Buy, sell, trade” pages are a great way to find cheap furniture and textbooks. Class pages make finding and sharing information faster and easier. Housing pages can aid in finding a fitting roommate or a subletter for your apartment. Plus, groups for niche hobbies like quidditch and T Swift fans can be a great place to find people with your shared interests.
OIT Network Registration
Most people have at least one device that needs to be connected to the internet -- whether it's a computer, gaming console or a smart device. However, you will consistently find your device having connection issues if it is not registered through the OIT Network Registration. The actual process is simple. You click “register now” and go through the steps to find, name and connect your device to the UT network. But regardless of how simple it is, it won't matter if you don't know to do it.
The resources available to students really are there to help lessen the pressure and confusion that can come with being on campus. If there's something you're worried about or just know a simpler way to do something exists, there probably is an app, website or office waiting to help.