Wednesday afternoon, a UTK student posted a photo on Twitter of a university white board with an acronym spelling out a racial slur written on it. A person wearing a UTK face mask is pictured next to the acronym, which is from a song by the late rapper Tupac Shakur.
As of writing, the tweet has more than 18,000 likes and has been reposted about 1,500 times.
One Twitter user tagged Dean of Students Shea Kidd Houze in the tweet, asking how to go about reporting the incident.
"I appreciate you sharing this with me. The university is taking this seriously and working to learn more," Kidd Houze said.
The @UTKnoxville Twitter account also responded after being tagged in the tweet.
"Thank you for sharing this with us. We are taking this seriously and working to learn more about what happened," UTK said.
The Daily Beacon has reached out to the university for comment.