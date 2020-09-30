With Les Matthews’s retirement, the UT System was posed with the task of finding a replacement for the System’s Chief Information Officer. They recently selected Ramon Padilla Jr., who is currently serving as the Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
The search was headed by Jorge Perez, Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, and the role directly reports to UT System CFO David Miller.
“There were several really core things that we were filtering for (in a candidate),” Miller said.
Over 200 applications were received for this position, according to Perez. The pool was narrowed to five candidates for interviews and three of those five were recommended for virtual campus visits. Perez said the selection process was designed to find the most ideal candidate who would have the right technical expertise and leadership skills.
Miller spoke on behalf of a new resource planning system that UT hopes to adopt, which will house all administrative and financial systems for UT. The UT system was looking for someone who had experience with cloud computing and had worked with these systems before – urging that this was not a position where on-the-job training would be provided.
Padilla’s experience in technology has been ongoing for 30 years. He received his B.A. in psychology from the University of Kentucky and received his M.B.A. from the University of Louisville – both with an emphasis on information technology.
“A lot of decisions that a CIO is involved in end up being business decisions … negotiating pricing of a system that we’re going to acquire with vendors,” Miller said. “His business background will really help with negotiating pricing, budgeting for systems.”
Miller advised his goals for Padilla include implementing the new Enterprise Resource Planning system and refining the campus and system roles within the university.
“A very important thing, these operation things – we want to be sure we are not duplicating efforts among the system and campus levels,” Miller said.
Padilla will help the system select their vendor so they may begin implementing the new ERP, and that will be a large part of his first year at UT.
According to Miller, Padilla was an excellent candidate.
“He has leadership skills, collaborative skills as well as a high degree of technical skills,” Miller said.
Outside of technical proficiency, Padilla’s soft skills were seen as valuable, especially considering he works in a technical field.
Sometimes, in the technical field, it might be difficult to find someone who has had the experience in developing interpersonal skills. Miller went on to describe Padilla’s reflection of hard and soft skills.
“[We wanted] someone who really knew the field well technically, but also had the soft skills of working with people and could work with people really well. We believe (that) in Ramon we found all three of those skills really well developed,” Miller said.
Technical expertise and ability to lead rank most high on what was necessary for this role.
“Mr. Padilla is personable and accessible. I was particularly struck by his effectiveness as a communicator; he consistently answered questions both thoroughly and concisely,” Perez said.
He went on to say that Mr. Padilla had been selected for his qualifications, skills, experience and demeanor – ranking highest among the other candidates.
Miller also spoke highly of Padilla as far as respect on a personal level.
“He and his wife adopt rescue dogs – Collies in particular. … This passion of theirs is ‘Care for Collies,’” Miller said.
Padilla looks forward to starting his new role this November.
"I am extremely excited to be joining the UT system. I feel like I am bringing a set of skills just in time, to a great organization, that needs and can make full use of them. Having spent the last six and a half years introducing large scale enterprise solutions to the Minnesota State System and having done so in the past, I have the luxury of experience and the fortune of recency in my toolkit,” Padilla said.
“As far as coming to Knoxville is concerned, my wife and I could not be happier. With both of us being raised in the south, Tennessee is a homecoming of sorts for us. We can't wait to get settled in."