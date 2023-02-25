University of Tennessee Systems President Randy Boyd gave his fifth State of the University Address on Thursday, Feb. 23 to discuss the vision and mission for the future on Rocky Top. Additional remarks from UT partners emphasized talking points on substance misuse in Tennessee, the decline in rural communities and challenges in K-12 education.
“I believe a great mission lives somewhere between the probable and the impossible,” Boyd said. “If a mission lives somewhere between the probable and the impossible, it’s what you can expect just doing what you normally do. But, with a little innovation, imagination and determination, it just might be possible.”
Among those addressing challenges in the UT community, Jennifer Tourville, a clinical assistant professor of nursing and the Executive Director for the Substance Misuse and Addiction Resource for Tennessee (SMART) initiative, cited that the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18-45 is drug overdose.
Tourville noted the importance of addressing substance abuse, as it affects almost every Tennessean in some way.
“Addiction is a treatable disease. It is not a moral failing, and recovery is real,” Monty Burks, Director of Faith-Based Initiatives with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, said. “I’m living proof that it might take a second or a third chance to love someone in addiction back to life.”
Burks shared his experience with addiction and his vision for the future of helping those in a similar position to his, striving to address the stigma around addiction and mental health, stating that his goal is to work all across the “volunteer state” to educate on addition and mental health in order to “build resources to help people who suffer.
Another extension of the community in the field of outreach is K-12 education.
County Government consultant Kaley Walker described rural Tennessee’s access to broadband as “woefully behind,” citing that approximately 37% of homes in rural Tennessee don’t have access to high-speed broadband.
“The [UT] Institute for Public Service is actively working to increase internet access in our more economically distressed counties,” Walker said.
Janet C. Hanvy, Director of Teacher Education, explained the challenges in K-12 education such as attracting and retaining teachers, funding, overcrowded classrooms, that are hindering potential for educational success in Tennessee.
“For many rural students, exposure to opportunities and careers beyond what they see is a whole other obstacle they must overcome,” Hanvy said. “If we’re going to have an educated workforce, then we need high quality, resource infused education. It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”
Hanvy cited Tennessee’s 31st national ranking in Pre-K through 12th grade education, describing the state of Tennessee as “in dire need of help.”
Commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education, Penny Schwinn spoke on Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative, becoming the first state to make it possible for teachers to become so for free.
“Removing the cost barrier to become a teacher is nation-leading, groundbreaking work that has real world implications and positive impacts in our classrooms,” Schwinn said. The Tennessee Grow Your Own Center has leveraged a $20 million investment in order to strengthen and grow Tennessee’s supply of teachers, aiming towards creating a sustainable system for years to come.
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis defined small town, rural communities as what makes Tennessee, Tennessee.
“In strengthening rural Tennessee, we strengthen the economic, moral, civic and cultural foundations of our entire state,” Mathis said.
