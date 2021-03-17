A music lecturer at the University of Tennessee has started the UT String Project for elementary school students.
The String Project acts as part of the National String Project Consortium. The Tennessee Arts Commission gave the project the Arts Builds Community Grant, which got it up and running. It will operate until the end of this spring semester.
Geoffrey Herd, full-time lecturer of violin in UT’s School of Music, runs the program. Herd studied music at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Yale and Rice University. He explained the main goal in starting the project.
“The program aims to make string instrument instruction affordable to children regardless of socio-economic conditions while providing guided student teaching experiences for UT string undergraduate and graduate students,” Herd said.
The project provides string instruments for students to use.
The program only accommodates six children at the moment. However, Herd said that they have enough resources to allow over 100 kids to take part in the Project. He said that the low enrollment is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy houses the String Project. Herd has plans to expand the list of schools soon.
“Post pandemic, we hope to offer lessons at the Sarah Moore Greene Magnet School (Academy), Sequoyah Hills Elementary and on the UT campus,” Herd said.
They hope to make the String Project a permanent feature within the Knoxville school system. This future expansion will help make that a reality.
Children involved in the String Project have shown enthusiasm for the program. General music teacher at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, Kirstine Andersen, spoke about the children’s reactions.
“The kids have definitely expressed excitement for this program,” Andersen said. “I am always encountering kids who are not in the program asking when the next enrollment is.”
“It has been an exciting addition to our school offerings to say that we are teaching private lessons after school, and there are a lot of interested students.”
They hope that students enrolled in the program will benefit from this project for a long time. They want the String Project to act as a take-off point for students to continue developing their skills and talents.
“I hope that the kids gain confidence to pursue further study in music,” Andersen said. “Many of my students have never had the opportunity to have individual attention and focus on improving a specialized skill like making music.”
They want to expand the String Project to other parts of the school and want to get as much out of the program this semester as they can, but they have to wait until the pandemic subsides before expanding. For example, they want to start working in ensemble groups with the kids in the future.
“When we are able to be in person again, I think it will be easier to have multiple lessons running in different rooms around the building, led by student teachers, but where I could float between rooms and check on how lessons are going,” Andersen said.
“Right now, we are only able to offer the program to students in our extended care program after school, but next year I am hopeful to figure out a way to expand to the larger school population.”
They also hope that the project builds community within Knoxville.
“Over time, I hope the String Project will bring together students from across Knoxville to study music in a nurturing and supportive environment,” Herd said.
“For students who would enjoy being on the college campus, we hope to be able to provide bussing to overcome any barriers of transportation. This would allow students to expand their social networks, experience studying and performing in an acoustically excellent concert hall and become acquainted with being on a higher education campus.”
Finally, they hope that this program in Knoxville will set a precedent for how to handle future String Projects.
“We strive to make the UT String Project a model within the field and to highlight the potential for community and artistry when all members of our community are given equal access to music education,” Herd said.