The University of Tennessee announced record retention rates and student success in a recent press release.
UT welcomed around 36,000 students this fall and noted a 90% retention rate from last year — their highest retention rate on record. Of last year’s first-year students, 96% finished the year in good academic standing. This is the highest in UT’s history.
The university also welcomed more than 7,300 graduate and professional students — a 10% increase from last year.
UT noted programs like the Veterans Impact Program, the UT Success Academy, Vol Success Teams and Vol Study Sessions that helped students succeed while at UT.
UT launched the Vol Edge program this year which provides a range of activities to promote career readiness and student success.
“Our students are excited to experience life and learning on Rocky Top,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in the press release. “We are committed to ensuring that once they’re here, they have the support they need to be successful.”
The Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs, the College of Music and the College of Emerging and Collaborative Studies are three new colleges starting their first semester this fall. UT welcomed 187 new full-time faculty members.
Of the nearly 6,700 first-year students this semester, around 15% are first-generation students and 93% are receiving some kind of scholarship or financial aid.
The number of first-year students welcomed this year is similar to last year’s amount of more than 6,700 first-year students. The percentage of first-generation students fell from last year’s 18%.
With the student growth, UT has plans to build three new student housing facilities and has secured a five-year master lease with Lakemoor Station Apartments.
