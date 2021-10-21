On Thursday morning, the University of Tennessee System announced during an Education, Research and Service Committee meeting that it would raise the eligible household income level for the UT Promise scholarship from $50,000 to $60,000. The committee’s session was part of the UT Board of Trustees fall meetings.
UT Promise is a system-wide scholarship program that covers tuition and mandatory fees for students after other financial aid, such as Pell Grants or the HOPE scholarship, has been applied. It is open to students applying to campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski.
UT announced the extension of qualifying household income just two years after the program was established in 2019. UT President Randy Boyd said he is hopeful that the university will be able to increase opportunity and add to the already 1,800 students who have enrolled tuition-free at one of UT’s five campuses.
“Increases in investments to the UT Promise Endowment mean even greater opportunities for students to achieve their dream of obtaining an undergraduate degree,” Boyd said. “Now, more than half of all Tennesseans can qualify financially for UT Promise, giving working and middle-class families a little extra help with college tuition and certain fees.”
Household income is not the only eligibility requirement for the UT Promise scholarship. Students interested in the program must qualify for the HOPE Scholarship and meet the acceptance requirements for the university to which they are applying.
Once students get to campus, they must complete volunteer service hours and meet with a mentor each semester, part of UT Promise’s goal of inspiring future success.
More information about UT Promise can be found on the program’s website.