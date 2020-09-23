Every year since 1983, the news publication “U.S. News and World Report” has published an annual ranking of American universities. The 2021 report, released on Sept. 14, placed the University of Tennessee at 112th nationally and 57th among all public universities.
This is a slight drop from last year’s rankings, which had put UT at 104th nationally and 44th among public universities.
The drop is attributed to a change in surveying methodology versus any negative factors, as the university has maintained or improved on a number of metrics, including reduced class sizes, student retention and six-year graduation rates.
Although the university’s overall ranking decreased, some of its colleges rose in rankings. The Haslam College of Business’s undergraduate program rose from 50th place last year to 44th place. The supply chain management and accounting majors also ranked highly, placing at fifth and 52nd nationwide, respectively.
The high rankings most likely stem from UT’s reputation for providing its students with a world-class business education.
“Our curriculum is cutting edge and ahead of most programs because we expose students to a wide variety of high-end technologies and in-demand skills that better prepare them to enter the profession,” Dr. Terry Neal, head of the Department of Accounting and Information Management, said.
The Tickle College of Engineering was another that placed higher than last year. It rose to 63rd nationally, three places up from the 2020 report. Its computer science program ranked 71st nationwide.
Like the College of Business, the College of Engineering’s success stems from the opportunities and resources it provides to students. Among other resources, Tickle boasts over 100 state-of-the-art laboratories and seven nationally-renowned research centers, according to the college’s website.
Another area in which UT saw high rankings was in the list of best colleges for veterans. It ranked 76th nationally and 48th in public schools. This can be credited to the work of the Veterans Resource Center, which assists student veterans in their academic journey.
“Our priority is creating and enhancing the programs and services our student veterans need to experience a robust and dynamic academic experience at UT,” Amber Williams, Vice Provost for Student Success, said.
“The entire Volunteer community recognizes and honors the service these students have given and wants to support their transition from acceptance to the university through graduation and beyond.”
According to Jayetta Jones, director of the Veterans Resource Center, the number of students taking advantage of the VRC has increased since last year, including veterans, active service members and any military dependents who use their benefits.
On the national level, UT tied with Creighton University, Loyola University of Chicago, Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of Illinois-Chicago and the University of La Verne.
Among public universities, it tied with the University of Illinois, Chicago, and ranked above notable rival institutions such as the University of Kentucky (62nd) and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge (71st).