In one week, the Pride Center at the University of Tennessee will be accepting the last applications for their inaugural scholarship class. The staff at the Pride Center have been working toward launching a scholarship program since the spring of 2020. There is now additional staffing capacity in the Center, which has made it possible for this plan to come into action.
The scholarships will be awarded to students who have demonstrated a commitment to advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community at UT, in Knoxville, or throughout East Tennessee, according to the Pride Center’s website. These scholarships are open to all applicants, regardless of their religion, sex, gender identity, sexuality, citizenship, disability or veteran status. There will be five scholarships awarded for $1,000 each.
Bonnie Johnson, the director of the Pride Center, explained the student need for the scholarship.
“Students have said that they need more avenues of financial support in addition to our existing programming around community-building and identity development,” Johnson said.
Five students will benefit from the requests of their peers this upcoming year, which is very exciting for staff and students alike.
“Our inspiration for this scholarship program really springs from our commitment to empowering our LGBTQ+ students and promoting leaders of all kinds. We hope that this program can also reduce the financial barriers for students with strong advocacy experiences with the LGBTQ+ community,” Johnson said.
Ray Crabtree, a senior English Major who is also part of UT’s 4+1 teacher education program, explained that he did not previously know about plans for the scholarship program. He expressed his excitement upon hearing about the scholarship program and how he believes it will help students of all identities.
“I didn’t know they were having any scholarships,” Crabtree said. “I’m thrilled. We all need help, period – if we can support one another and help one another get to where we need to go through scholarships, we help make an impact and create a better world.”
There will be a committee of campus partners that will select scholarship recipients after reviewing all applications and conferring with OneStop about the student’s financial aid needs. It’s a holistic process, in which students are evaluated by their responses to the essay question on the application, the letter of recommendation they provide and their resume outlining their leadership and advocacy experience.
“Since the application involves a letter of recommendation from a staff or faculty member as well as an essay response, it is hard to determine how long the application will take to complete per person,” Johnson said.
Nonetheless, students believe the scholarship is worth the time it takes to fill out the application.
“The Pride Center scholarship would specifically help support those who are making real world impacts so that they can continue to be influential and make bigger, awesome waves happen wherever they are going academically,” Crabtree said.
The scholarships are intended to be awarded to new people every year. An individual who has received a scholarship from the Pride Center before cannot receive the same scholarship the following year. If the student receives the scholarship, then leaves UT or becomes ineligible for the scholarship for a similar reason, they will forfeit their scholarship and the selection committee will either award the remaining funds to another applicant or return them to the scholarship fund for the following year.
The application can be found here and through the Pride Center’s website. Applications will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
