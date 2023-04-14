Throughout the month of April, the University of Tennessee has been celebrating Earth Month. In tandem with UT’s Office of Sustainability and organizations in the greater Knoxville community, UT will be celebrating Earth Week from April 17-22. The week will be filled with events, programs and service opportunities to promote the goal to “Make Orange Green.”
In celebration of Earth Week, there will be a variety of events, including Micro Mobility Monday, Chalk the Rock, Green Thumb to Green Cash!, a Sustainability in Business Panel, an Earth Day Festival, Free Store Fashion Show, One Health Initiative Panel: Sustainable Development Goals and 3rd Creek Clean Up.
The Office of Sustainability has been planning these events since January, and Social Impact Coordinator Mak Harmon, along with The Free Store and Grow Lab teams, have been assisting in planning since the beginning of the planning process.
“Because the Office of Sustainability does so much on campus, we really wanted to highlight all of our various initiatives that work towards different facets of sustainability at UT,” Harmon said.
Harmon is most looking forward to the Free Store’s annual Slow Fashion Show, an event where student volunteers create mended outfits and model them.
“Since 2021, the Free Store has hosted a slow fashion show every year to eliminate the stigma surrounding secondhand items, encourage the repair and reuse of textile materials and of course promote the Free Store,” Harmon said.
Harmon hopes that students will be able to celebrate the Earth throughout the week, but also that they will leave events with a better understanding of UT Sustainability.
“We are such an underutilized resource on campus, especially the Free Store,” Harmon said. “I’d love to see students excited about what the [Office of Sustainability] is doing and maybe even want to get involved in one of our projects.”
Outreach Coordinator for the Office of Sustainability Aoife Whitaker shares the same sentiment.
“Though all of these events are going to be very fun and a great way for students to get involved in sustainability on campus,” Whitaker said. “We really want to highlight that the most important part in all of this is educating students and faculty and staff about how to be more sustainable and the best environmental practices.”
Whitaker has worked to make sure that all events are first and foremost sustainable. From composting and recycling services being provided to making sure that any food they get for the events are packages as low-waste as possible, each detail has been thought out to ensure for the most environmentally friendly celebration of the Earth.
“We’re extremely excited to see it all come together to see the positive impact it has on students at UT as well as faculty, staff etcetera,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker sees the main goal as sharing educational information regarding environmentalism on campus, hoping to demonstrate ways more students can be more involved.
“All of our data [through surveys and outreach] show that UT students place sustainability extremely high, second only to parking, when ranking what UT should prioritize,” Whitaker said. “We’re hoping to use these events to show how UT is working towards becoming more sustainable and ways that students can get involved in those efforts.”
Within the events, students will have the opportunity to learn about a plethora of topics that could help to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. Beginning with a voyage to The Rock using clean transportation such as walking or biking, to learning to create your own herb garden, discussing the research going on at UT at the moment and discussing the potential intersection between business and sustainability, Earth Week is here to not just celebrate, but to inform.
