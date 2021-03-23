On Monday, the UT Humanities Center hosted a lecture in their ninth annual distinguished lecture series featuring professor and author Pamela Gilbert.
Gilbert was scheduled to talk at UT last spring, but the lecture had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event held on Monday was online, and was free for anyone who wished to attend, which created for a larger and more diverse audience than the originally planned in-person event may have allowed for.
Nancy Henry, a Nancy Moore Goslee Professor of English at UT, hosted the event.
“I'm excited to introduce our speaker, Professor Pamela Gilbert. Her visit to UT last spring was one of the first events of the pandemic to be cancelled,” Henry said. “While we were of course hoping to reschedule her visit to Knoxville, this virtual event has the advantage of allowing us to welcome audience members from around the country as well as members of the UT community.”
The event spanned further then our country alone, bringing in an international audience to the event to hear Gilbert speak.
Pamela Gilbert is an Albert Brick Professor of English at the University of Florida. She is also a published author with many books published about Victorian literature, cultural studies and the history of medicine.
In Henry’s introduction, she described Gilbert’s work as “drawing on science, philosophy and literature.”
“Her work as a whole has particular resonance today through its exploration of Cholera epidemics, skin color and race and the tattoos that have become so expressive of identity in our own culture,” Henry said.
Gilbert’s main focus of this lecture stemmed from the work she did on tattoos of the 19th century Victorian era.
“I didn't start out thinking that this was going to be a project on tattoos. I started out thinking I wanted to know more about skin and what people talked about when they talked about skin. One of the things that people talk about is inscriptions and properties of the skin that are inherent,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert found that this was the time period that discussions about tattoos seemed to grow in popularity, and that they were often a link to a person’s identity.
“It (tattooing) was a widespread practice that people were not necessarily thinking and writing about all the time until then, until criminology really focused on it. As I was looking around to see what people were talking about when they talked about inscribing skin, tattoos were all over the place especially within mid century Victoria, so I followed that lead,” Gilbert said.
Originally, it was believed that tattoos were most commonly used to identify sailors, as well as criminals and slaves. While this was one use of tattoos, others began sporting tattoos as well.
“Tattoos were functional as well as expressive. They permanently marked the body as distinct and unique. This was part of its appeal to clients, but also to criminologists,” Gilbert said.
“There are the usual stories of people tattooing names of lovers and then needing to change them, lots of comedy around that, but its permanence also made it attractive to those who wish to memorialize a commitment other than a romantic one, and to make that commitment impossible to deny.”
This could have played into loyalty among criminal groups as well as more highbrow societies or brotherhoods.
Literature back then also heavily played with the idea of tattoos, and many stories written in this era show plots revolving around the identity that tattoos bring, such as a lost son finding their way back to their family, and fortune because of a tattoo they were given at birth.