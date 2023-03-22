On Tuesday, University of Tennessee Human Resources hosted a career development event to encourage staff members to utilize resources that may contribute to their career journeys. The event, titled “Design Your Career @ UT” aimed to help staff members explore career mobility opportunities and provide them with guidance on how to advance their careers.
Recently hiring career development coach Nancy Burkett, UT hopes to invest back into their staff and improve from years past.
So what does career development look like for staff? In essence, employees are asking for transparency, reasonable compensation, clarity on mobility within companies and ultimately to be appreciated.
According to Burkett, career development does not necessarily equate to promotions or changing positions. Sometimes it can be as simple as a conversation.
“Some staff are very new in their roles, even within their first six months, and they're just thinking, oh, what will my career look like at UT? Does it mean they want to change that role? Does it mean they want to move?” Burkett said. “They're just interested in the support that I can provide, and our office can provide them going forward.”
This preparatory event was designed to help staff identify their strengths, interests and provide guidance on the skills and training they need to develop in order to achieve their career goals.
“This event is for staff to go to micro-sessions that are 20 minute sessions about relevant topics around for development, job searching, et cetera,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Mary Lucal said. “We also have a big ballroom where there are a lot of resources and development staff that employees can speak to.”
Since Burkett has been hired, she has spoken to over 65 employees and had 118 session appointments. The staff has noticed a positive shift since career development has been made a priority.
Administrative Specialist Marcia Lane, who has worked at UT for 25 years, explained that the work environment has changed drastically since Lucal was hired. She believes that staff members feel more comfortable and appreciated than before.
“You can talk about things confidentially and have a clear career pathway that we didn’t have before,” Lane said.
Recruitment Manager Chelsey Byrd agreed with the statements of other attendees, elaborating on the importance of career development for soon-to-be graduates now that career trends have shifted.
“Over 70% of students don't typically work in the field that they majored in,” Byrd said “That trend has stayed pretty consistent over the last twelve years. The thing is, that doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with that, but the job market is just really big so career development is becoming increasingly important.”
UT has decided to get a head start on clearing the stigma around job mobility. Through hiring new specialists and hosting events, the university hopes to evolve into a more transparent environment with employee needs being put first.
“I have had two real careers in my life. My dad had one. You are going to have like four, six, eight maybe. That's what the research tells us,” Lucal said. “Students are going to emerge into the workplace and they need to go to employers that have things like this for them. We don't want you to be in the same job for 50 years. That doesn't happen anymore. We want to be able to feed your educational interests and your career interests.”
Human Resources is hosting a job fair for staff and students alike this Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at The Creamery to continue offering resources for successful careers.
