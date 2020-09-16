Along with 24 other universities across the country, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Herbarium is sharing a grant of $3.6 million.
Their goal is to create an image of and analyze lichen and bryophytes, and then upload them to a shared server, wherein researchers can access detailed, analyzed information regarding specific specimen.
Bryophytes (mosses and liverworts) and lichen are essentially the first plants and fungal layer, primary colonizers of bare soils. While they’re not close evolutionarily, they tend to live in the same place and play similar, significant roles in their environment.
These specimens create what is called a cryptobiotic community. This means that they form miniature forest habitats for microscopic organisms that give researches insight into Earth’s natural history.
Organisms that make their home within these communities include tardigrades, mites, rotifers, micro-mollusks, microalgae, micro-fungi and prokaryotes.
This is the first time researchers around the world will be able to access images of these keystone cryptobiotic specimens without needing to travel to an herbarium such as UT’s.
Bryophytes and lichen make up 180,000 of the herbarium’s collection of dried crust plants, holding 640,000 specimens in total.
These plant specimens are used to describe new species and understand what plants are becoming rarer in an area and what basic species are moving into an area.
“Normally you have to actively go to an herbarium,” Dr. Budke, assistant professor and Herbarium director, said. “We’ve been making a transition to digitize these things so people can see what’s available at a particular institution, but also look online and collect data remotely. Barcode, image, database all non-North American specimens.”
Along with Dr. Budke, who is running the project at the University of Tennessee, undergraduate students will have the opportunity to work on this project as herbarium curator technicians.
These are paid positions, and students will obtain invaluable technical skills and experience. Students will also be involved in social media outreach.
The bryophytes and lichen will be photographed under large amounts of light at imaging stations using lightboxes.
These images will then be uploaded to databases that are currently being built by team members at other universities.
Ideally, these databases will be integrated with machine-learning technologies that will assist researchers in analysis and specimen identification.
“We have one full-time staff member and run a crew of seven or eight students. This will bring us up to about 12 students,” Budke said. “I enjoy training students and seeing them grow and learn and develop.”
In a sense, the herbarium can be described as a plant library. However, not just anyone can go in and pull specimens off the shelves.
Students and visiting researchers who visit the Herbarium typically interact with the collections manager, Margarite Oliver.
“I handle all the incoming and outgoing loans from our Herbarium and keep track of who currently has specimens of ours around the world,” Oliver said.
Not only that, but Margarite Oliver trains new visitors on how to navigate the collections, how to handle specimens and how to utilize the resources they offer.
Many of the specimens housed at the herbarium are susceptible to damage if handled improperly. As such, the grant project’s digitization of associated metadata also circumvents the risk of damaging important research material.
“Dr. Budke and I are currently working to hire a project manager for the Herbarium, and they'll be the one to oversee the day-to-day management of the project,” Oliver said.
Once hired, the incoming project manager will also be the primary liaison between UT’s herbarium and the other herbaria involved with the project, and furthermore hire and supervise the student workers and volunteers.
Another aspect of the project involves the community and citizen science. Partnered with Zooniverse, both scientists and regular people interested in the field can upload observations on specimen traits.
Furthermore, researchers will be promoting the program in K-12 outreach initiatives, to expand interest in STEM fields to groups typically underrepresented within it.