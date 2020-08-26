In an email sent out Wednesday afternoon, Chancellor Donde Plowman announced that the UT Division of Student Life has placed six student organizations on interim suspension for threatening the safety of student health, wellbeing and safety.
Last week, information was sent out to students that should anyone not comply with guidelines set regarding health and safety during the pandemic, they could potentially be suspended or expelled.
Plowman has shown that the university is serious about this statement.
There have been reports that these six organizations have not complied with the university’s health regulations regarding COVID-19 or with the Student Code of Conduct related to events held on and off campus.
The interim suspension that these six student organizations are facing prevents them from holding any in-person or virtual social events while they are being investigated for the accusations. They are also barred from any group gatherings in general, whether social or not.
Plowman signs off with her gratitude toward students who have been following the guidelines in place to keep themselves safe and that everyone must continue to “work together as Volunteers to protect our community.”