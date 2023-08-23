When it originally opened in 1915, the UT Creamery served up ice cream not only to students, faculty and staff but also to the greater Knoxville community. The location offered delicious sweet treats for 70 years before closing its doors in 1985. Now, the old-fashioned ice cream parlor is back and ready to welcome customers on Neyland Drive.
UT Creamery, which is located across from Sorority Village, opened on Aug. 14 thanks to support from Peg Smith and Sue Conley who co-founded Cowgirl Creamery after graduating from UT in 1975.
While providing delicious ice cream to people on campus and in Knoxville is a core goal of the creamery, another key purpose is to provide experiential learning opportunities for students.
UT Creamery is different from your other favorite ice cream shops in that it’s run entirely by students. Faculty in the Department of Retail, Hospitality and Tourism Management and the Herbert College of Agriculture supervise the students who handle the business and culinary aspects of the new parlor.
Students from the Rocky Top Institute of Retail have the opportunity to grow their retail, marketing and branding skills while students from the Department of Food Science prepare the artisan, small-batch ice cream. Students from all majors scoop the ice cream and work in the shop.
Retail students conducted market research to carefully decide on which ice cream flavors the creamery would serve and came up with five Vol-themed flavors: VOLnilla, Torchbearer’s Chocolate, Smokey’s Strawberry Kisses, Mint Champion Chip and Go Big Orange.
“The UT Creamery provides an opportunity for students from all over campus to learn to make ice cream and manage an ice cream business,” said UT Herbert Food Science department head Rob Williams in a press release.
Myra Loveday, director of retail strategies for the creamery, said that the business broadens students’ understanding of “the customer-product relationship” along with fast-paced retail work and business analytics.
The creamery aims to provide customers with an excellent, welcoming experience, and in preparation for the opening, retail students decked out the space with signage and shelves while food science students carefully curated and perfected the ice cream recipes.
“We wanted to make sure everything was just right to exceed the customer experience,” Loveday said.
Students were trained in food safety and as with any new food business, the creamery had to undergo a health inspection, which it passed with flying colors, according to Junehee Kwon, head of UT’s Retail, Hospitality and Tourism department.
After almost 40 years of a UT campus without its own creamery, faculty and students in RTIR and the Food Science department are excited to see the parlor come to life.
“I am very excited that UT Creamery, which has taken a long time coming, is finally ready to open to the public,” Kwon said.
The UT Creamery is located at 2712 Neyland Drive and is open Monday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. You can visit the website and follow them on Instagram @utcreamerytn for updates on new flavors and any changes to operating hours.
