Keely Sage was already the statewide president of Tennessee College Democrats when she transferred to UT her junior year. She was surprised to find upon arrival that there was no active chapter of College Democrats on her new campus.
“I was like, excuse me? We’re the biggest school in Tennessee, what do you mean you’re inactive?” Sage said.
Sage, now a senior studying biosystems engineering, set to work reviving what was once voted the best chapter of College Dems in the nation. A year later, with an all-new executive board and increasing membership, her work seems to have paid off.
This semester, UT’s chapter of College Dems has hosted weekly virtual meetings which feature local Democratic candidates as guest speakers and training students in electing Democratic candidates.
Sage says that the chapter has been squarely focused on efforts to get out the vote and secure Democratic seats in the Tennessee State House of Representatives, efforts which have included phone banking and mail drops.
“We really try to push voter registration here at UT and on the statewide level really hard,” Sage said. “Here at UT, most of our work is done trying to flip state house races and then keep the ones that are already blue. ... So we’ve been doing a ton of work with that.”
After struggling to revamp the dead chapter last year amid low membership and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sage says the election has strengthened interest in the work of College Dems this semester.
In addition to election year energy, the growth of College Dems can also be attributed to Sage’s high profile as the president of Tennessee College Democrats and the chance meeting of Sage and Amanda Taylor, who now serve as vice president and president of UT’s chapter, respectively.
Taylor, a sophomore studying political science and public health, shares Sage’s incredulity in the relatively low interest in College Dems and wants to grow the chapter through her tenure as its president.
“I think that it’s absurd that College Democrats has 20 active members in a school of 30,000 people,” Taylor said. “There’s no way all of them are Republicans.”
Though it was successful up to the 2008 election, Taylor says that the energy of UT’s chapter flagged in the Obama years, a phenomenon that she is working to avoid.
“I think, going forward, College Dems is different in that we will be more active, and my personal goal with this club right now is to make it self-sustaining,” Taylor said. “Obviously the overarching goal of College Dems is to get Democrats elected, but my goal with this club is to make the club self-sustaining after I am done with it, where it will continue and it doesn’t just become inactive the year before a major presidential election.”
The creation of niche liberal student organizations on campus such as the Sunrise Movement, the Pride Center and Planned Parenthood Generation Action has likely drained energy from umbrella groups like College Dems, which broadly focus on supporting Democratic candidates rather than on a certain area of policy. However, the election year has caused an apparent increase in student interest in campaign work, according to College Dems.
Sage herself has been more closely involved in the 2020 presidential election than most college students can ever hope to be. She was selected to represent the state of Tennessee in the roll call portion of the Democratic National Convention in August, an experience she says was one of the most memorable of her life.
Based on her work at both the chapter and state level, Sage is confident that the energy among young voters will carry Democrats to office on election day.
“I think that we’re going to be really surprised at the amount of races we’re going to win,” Sage said. “I think if we look at the way things have changed from the 2016 to the 2018 election, we saw a huge increase in turnout, particularly among young voters as well, which is nice. Obviously, I feel like a huge part of my life is spent towards getting this turnout increased.”
Echoing the sentiment of Democratic leaders across the country, Sage says that the high-stakes of this election in particular will get voters to the polls.
“I think a lot of people have found reasons to vote,” Sage said. “Now at this point, there’s just so much on the line that everyone has at least a reason , no matter how small, to get out and vote.”
For her part, Taylor believes that America will have a new president after this election.
“I think Joe Biden will win. I really do. I have this hope,” Taylor said. “Or, we will descend into this pseudo-fascist, Trump nationalist state. But I have hope for Joe Biden. I think he’s exhibited a lot of class ... I think that he will be a uniter, I don’t think he will be a divider-in-chief like Trump has been.”
Whether her work as president of UT’s newly revived chapter of College Dems lends credence to Taylor’s political instincts remains to be seen. But for now, she does not shy away from having big hopes for her party.
“I’m feeling a blue wave across the country, I really am. I think we’ll flip seats all across America in state legislatures, and in the Senate, and in Congress,” Taylor said. “My gut is telling me that it is going to go well.”