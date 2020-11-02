UT Alum Kami Lunsford was named Tennessee Teacher of the Year 2020-2021. Lunsford was one of nine finalists that represented Tennessee’s eight CORE regions, which also includes the Shelby County-Municipals area.
According to Director of Media for the Tennessee Department of Education Victoria Robinson, the process starts with about 200 applications and nominations, and they narrow it down from there.
“Districts were able to nominate three educators representing each of the three grade bands. From over 200 applications, 27 regional semifinalists were identified by CORE region selection committees, and the nine finalists were selected from this group by a state-level selection committee,” Robinson said.
There is also a panel interview, and that is how Lunsford was selected.
Lunsford said that her win was a surreal and special moment.
“I remember shaking my head and putting my hand over my mouth, which is funny, because I was wearing a mask. It was a socially distant watch party with masks, but I was still fortunate to be in the room with some people who really helped me from the beginning of my career,” Lunsford said.
“When the nerves wore off for a minute, and I saw their faces, I felt what a special moment it was.”
Lunsford began teaching when she was a freshman in high school. She would teach music in her home to those in her rural community in Trezevant, Tennessee. She said that her teachers had made her feel like she could do anything she wanted to and be anyone she wanted to be, but she decided that she wanted to be just like them.
To her, that student and teacher connection is one of the most valuable ones. This is still true today, as she is in her 14th year as a middle school music teacher and continues to guide her students in these difficult times through the art of music.
“In a time like this, human connection is super important, and my kids need creative outlets and a place to feel normal and comfortable. Middle school is already hard, so I want to maintain that kind of ‘normal’ for them, and show them how to de-stress, regroup and try again, so they can get through all these challenges,” Lunsford said.
When recounting all the people that helped her get to where she is today, not only as a teacher or as Tennessee Teacher of the Year, but as a person.
She named her mother, teachers from middle and high school, her guidance counselor, instructors from the Italian Language Department on UT’s campus and Angela Batey, as well as the whole music department here at UT, “who provided a supportive family while on this big campus.”
Something that makes Lunsford feel like all her hard work and dedication are worth it is when her students end a concert or even just a song.
She also enjoys getting to be “that person” for her students. This can be academically, socially or even emotionally. Lunsford is appreciative that she is able to do what she is passionate about, and she also loves staying in touch with former students.
“Right now, after 14 years, I get to watch my ‘adult kids’ pursuing dreams and reminiscing about the memories we made on social media. Some of them chose to become music teachers and be ‘that person’ for kids ... and those are the cherries on top,” Lunsford said.
For more information on the Teacher of the Year award, you can visit the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.