Unknown to many, there is a mysterious and deadly plant virus that has been harming crops worldwide, and UT graduate students have been investigating it.
Nicole Adams, graduate student from the Institute of Agriculture, has been involved with studying this deadly plant virus. It is called “Meloidogyne Incognita,” also known as a root-knot nematode.
“These nematodes have the capability to go after all plants. Some examples of plants that are highly infected are tomatoes, soybeans and cotton,” Adams said.
Adams said that the research project has a four year timeline, and that she began studying the nematode with her team nine months ago.
“This project timeline can fluctuate depending on the results gathered by the end of the 2021/2022 academic year. I started working in this lab in May 2020, so I was thrown into the middle of the project,” Adams said.
Adams has been working under Tarek Hewezi, assistant professor of plant molecular biology in the department of plant sciences. Other individuals of the team include Valeria Lopes Caitar and Sarbottom Piya.
Initially, Adams noted that the virus had been ravaging Tennessee plant life. Later, she clarified this statement by expanding its reach; the virus is not only in the state of Tennessee, but has actually been found all over the world.
“This is a worldwide problem. One example in the United States is California. Another highly impacted region is southern Africa,” Adams said.
According to the graduate student, the nematode goes for the roots first. Then, it sucks nutrients from the infection site, causing it to swell. The symbiotic relationship between plant and nematode is disrupted by these feeding sites.
“As a result, the nematode overcomes the plant and can do the following: harm its fruit production, overall weaken the plant or even kill it.”
Her research involves creating tomato-resistant lines that express the RNA of the nematode. The goal is to slice the targets of effector proteins.
“It is important to develop these resistant lines because these plants will produce better products (fruit, etc.) for dieting and for people’s livelihood. This can also be applied on a global scale where other nations rely more heavily on farming and/or agriculture for their livelihood like India or countries in southern Africa,” Adams said.
Research peer and graduate student Tracy Hawk further explained that farmers across the world deal with “Meloidogyne Incognita”each year. It is crucial that a solution to the problem is found.
“Plant-pathogenic nematodes are some of the most yield-limiting pathogens on many crops, so studying the interaction between the plant and nematodes provides opportunities to combat disease and protect yield,” Hawk said.
Even when experiments fail, Hawk and the team are encouraged by Professor Hewezi. He pushes the mantra of persistence regardless of results.
“Valeria, Nicole, Sarbottom and Dr. Hewezi foster an environment that encourages curiosity, critical thinking and passion for the research that we do,” Hawk said.
Students at the University of Tennessee have reason to care about the nematode. It could directly affect where their food is coming from and the quality of it. In addition, supply of fruits and vegetables is dependent on protecting them from the virus.
According to Adams, measures can be taken to stop nematodes from invading plants. But killing the virus without resistant lines has serious ramifications to nature. This is why it is imperative to conduct research for other methods.
“Without causing serious damage to the environment, there is no treatment that would get rid of these nematodes if they invade your lands,” Adams said.