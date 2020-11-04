No matter what side you are on, this election is one that has caused increasing societal uncertainty and anxiety over the past few months.
Coupled with the already-stressful air of anxiety during the pandemic, you might be feeling nervous this election season. Here are some tips to cope as best as you can.
Be patient over this week
When you’re reading this, the election results may not be final. This year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were hundreds of millions of mail-in votes. Experts say that all of the mail-in ballots will likely not have been counted by Tuesday night, so there may still be some uncertainty later in the week.
The sheer number of mail-in ballots that are still being counted makes it difficult to declare a clear winner in some states. Patience is key, because everyone may not know the outcome of certain states for a few days after the election.
Limit political media and news exposure
Of course, it is important to stay informed about results and keep an eye on how things are progressing, but overexposure to election news can be overwhelming.
It can feel like the election is inescapable and thinking about the coming results should not take all of your time away.
Allow breaks from watching the news, stay off social media and put your phone down for periods of time to avoid feeling increased anxiety. There is a lot of discourse, especially on social media, that feeds into fear-mongering and doomsday situations. Taking this time off from looking at social media should lower the risk of overexposure.
Stay as hopeful (and faithful) as you can
Remember that this election is a test of democracy, and that regardless of who America’s next President is, there is a system in place that does not leave much room for complete overthrow of every policy in place. Both of the candidates have promised for huge leaps in policy, and usually, this much change does not end up happening.
If you are worried about the candidate who will win (or is currently in the lead), remember that it is difficult to reverse a multitude of policies and landmark cases in four short years. It is hard, but it can be helpful to try to have faith in the American democratic system and its foundations.
More general coping skills for reducing anxiety
If you are still feeling anxious about this week and what the future may look like, some more general coping skills for anxiety may be helpful.
These skills are important, especially now, when so much of the news and media is around the election, anything that gets you away from the phone, the computer or the T.V. can be a great anxiety-reducing distraction.
Some ways to reduce anxiety can include deep breathing or meditation, exercise or a walk in nature, reading or doing something creative like drawing or painting.