Faculty and students concerned with the University of Tennessee’s recent plans to relocate departments housed within Greve, Dunford and Henson halls – which are slated for demolition – held a town hall meeting last night in Strong Hall to show administrators how they feel negatively impacted by the proposed plans.
In late October, the UT Board of Trustees approved construction plans for a new $227 million Haslam College of Business building that will be larger and more expensive than UT’s initial $100 million plan. The Haslam College of Business has seen a 42% increase in enrollment since 2018, according to John Zomchick, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor. The addition will be built on the land where Greve, Dunford and Henson now stand.
The buildings, formerly dorms, are home to the history department, Marco Institute for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, Humanities Center, Student Disability Services, the College of Social Work, psychology lab spaces and office spaces for other humanities faculty. They also house Big Orange Pantry, the Vol Study Center and space for the Office of Information Technology.
According to information provided by the Office of the Provost, the University Space Committee works collaboratively with department and unit leaders to come to a solution when spaces are impacted by construction.
While the new Haslam building will replace the space mostly filled by humanities-focused offices, the Office of the Provost said plans for a new arts and humanities building are part of a ten-year update to the Campus Master Plan, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees in February.
Since becoming aware of the plans to tear down these buildings, faculty members have been upset with what they see as a lack of communication and care from administration.
The Twitter account "Death of Dunford“ created by Associate Director of the Humanities Center, Monica Black, has protested the relocation, and this week, a petition was started, demanding that Chancellor Donde Plowman promise to be transparent about plans, provide space equal to what units have now, keep units together and not move units off campus against their will.
At the town hall, people voiced their concerns about how the changes could make programs less attractive to potential students and decrease opportunities for academic collaboration. They also took issue with the booming student population and what they viewed as a lack of communication from administration.
Associate Dean for Research and Facilities Larry McKay, Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs Ozlem Kilic and Zomchick attended the town hall to hear concerns.
Dave Strickler, a second-year PhD student in the history department, opened the event, saying that in his past experience teaching middle and high school, he learned the value of investing in and empowering students, but does not see his department being invested in or empowered.
Receiving chuckles from colleagues and students, Strickler said he’s not upset about the buildings coming down, joking that even cockroaches hesitate to get out of the elevator and enter the hallways.
“And I'm also not upset that Haslam business will need more space and is getting the building. Good for them,” Strickler said. “Because the truth is, we all need more space. Our concern is with the proposed plan about what to do with us.”
The proposed plan Strickler noted would move the history department to spaces in Blount Hall and Walters Academic Building but would show a 25% decrease in space compared to what is in Dunford.
“This is largely because the private faculty offices in Dunford (which are former residence rooms) are oversized relative to most other offices on campus,” McKay said in an email to The Daily Beacon.
While proposed plans for the history department’s relocation keep it on campus, Ryan Goodman, program coordinator in the Marco Institute for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, said he heard last week that his program would be moved to Cherokee Mill Business Park. The space is located on the corner of Sutherland Avenue and Concord Street, about a mile and a half from campus.
He said that an overwhelming amount of students come to office hours for medieval studies courses, but this move off campus could throw a wrench in their ability to do so.
“We are still going back and forth with Marco trying to satisfy some of their needs, and we will provide them with some offices on campus,” McKay said.
Black voiced concerns about the center’s possible relocation to Cherokee Mills, pointing out the importance of graduate students and faculty members being able to collaborate and find community.
“The second floor of Dunford Hall — which is an inelegant building to say the least as my colleagues have already expressed — but what that second floor provides is a space in which people can pop across the hall to speak with someone whose research they're interested in,” Black said.
Several psychology lab spaces will join the move to Cherokee Mills. Michael Olson, a psychology professor, said that being located at the center of campus provides psychologists with a necessary, accessible participant pool for research.
“The one thing I begged for was to be able to have space on campus,” Olson said. “And the one thing I was told is that I won't.”
McKay emphasized that people should give the Cherokee Mills space a chance before shooting down the idea because he and his colleagues have evaluated many options before coming to this conclusion.
“We really encourage them to come out and take a look at what’s available because the bottom line is…There is no space left on campus,” McKay said.
Several people in attendance cited UT’s record-breaking growth as a reason, but not an excuse, for not only this displacement but also students’ struggle to find housing.
“It is the university's fault by over admitting students to this university that the housing crisis in Knoxville is as bad as it is,” Eliza Wilcox, a second-year English PhD student said.
While the English department is not technically a part of the relocation and Wilcox’s comments do not necessarily reflect the department’s opinions, many English instructors have office space in these buildings. On top of that, Wilcox said graduate students are responsible for teaching many English 101 and 102 courses and meeting with every student twice a semester — a requirement that could be harder to fulfill depending on where the new office spaces are.
“You can't justify these decisions anymore as anything other than a complete disregard for a liberal arts education. And I would feel, honestly, more comforted if you would just admit that instead of couching it all in, ‘Well, this person said this, and this department chair said that,’ and just call it what it is,” Wilcox said. “Because I'm exhausted and broke.”
Undergraduate students echoed these claims, one of them being Olivia Kapinos, a junior history major and transfer student, who has seen the effects of a crowded campus during her first year on Rocky Top.
“I chose UTK because I fell in love with our history program, and I was so excited to come here, and I was promised a lot of things, and those things just kind of failed,” Kapinos said. “To mention a few things: transfer credits, parking, housing, all of those things. Those things build up as a student.”
While many attendees said the changes would make it more difficult to recruit potential students to their programs, Kapinos expressed her hesitation to continue her UT education.
“I would love to get my PhD here, and I have fallen in love with the Knoxville area, and I really don’t wanna leave here,” Kapinos said. “But at the same time, I have to think about my future and if it's really a viable thing to stay here if you're going to be separating the history department everywhere. I really do not care that our leaders have said this and this. You need to fix it. We need space. And if you don’t fix it and you don't give us space, I'm leaving.”
Wilcox and Kapinos are frustrated with UT’s explanation, but this issue was compounded for many people by what they view as a lack thereof. Several students and faculty members stated that these plans have been under communicated and confusing.
Asante Knowles, a second-year psychology graduate student, spoke about the frustration he has felt with administration’s communication during his time at UT, which made him hesitant about even attending the town hall.
“I didn't want to come because usually what happens with these things is we all gather and we voice our opinions just to find out that everything that was told to us now could have been told to us before plans got made,” Knowles said.
He said the lack of transparent communication leads to a lack of trust between administration and the rest of UT. Before plans for relocation were made, people were encouraged to review available information on the Office of the Provost’s website. Despite the information given to them, faculty and students still said they feel a lack of communication and as if they do not have a say in what happens with the relocation.
“This makes no sense regardless of how much space you do or do not have, regardless of how much money you do or do not want to make, communicate it with the people that you have to work with on a daily basis,” Knowles said. “Because now my perception is you didn't want me at the table. I spent many times at this university not being allowed at the table. We have to stop that because if you don't stop that, you won't have a functioning university.”
On Tuesday, Plowman posted a Tweet inviting students to her open office house. The next day, Death of Dunford quoted it saying, “And yet: when @utkhistorygrads arrived yesterday at said office hours, the chancellor dismissed their rightful concerns about being displaced from their departmental community & told them that ‘protesting does no good.’”
And yet: when @utkhistorygrads arrived yesterday at said office hours, the chancellor dismissed their rightful concerns about being displaced from their departmental community & told them that "protesting does no good."@utkhistory aims to empower, not dis-empower, students. https://t.co/Wc7T8FYpLm— Death of Dunford (@DeathofDunford) November 30, 2022
One of those students that attended office hours was Strickler.
“What we were hearing was that voicing disagreement with the current plan is unwelcome, disruptive, problematic,” Strickler said.
He added that Plowman did listen to what the students said but expressed that protesting was not a good use of their time.
“To be fair, I agree with her,” Strickler said. “I’d rather not be spending my time this way. I’d rather this not be an issue.”
Zomchick said that despite what people might perceive as UT undervaluing the humanities, he sees it as an important field of study.
“My purpose for being here tonight is really to listen, to understand what the concerns were, to take those concerns back and see how we can answer those concerns,” Zomchick said. “I care deeply about our students. I’ve been here 37 years, it's really important. I'm a humanities faculty member myself and we’ve got issues to address and I'm prepared to address those issues.”
