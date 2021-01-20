The spring 2020 semester started out like any other for college students and faculty around the world.
For those at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the semester started on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Things continued as they usually did for students and staff alike – face-to-face instruction Monday through Friday, seeing classmates and friends and heading to various spots around campus to get studying and work done.
However, everything changed just before the UT community prepared for its spring break.
UT’s spring break was scheduled to begin on March 16 and end March 20, but no one knew that they would not be able to return to the regular class environment after that break ended.
On March 11, 2020, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman sent an announcement out to the UT community that things would be moving fully online following spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All classes would be moved to an online format, students were required to stay home and not return to campus after the break, study abroad opportunities and events were cancelled and more.
Initially, it was announced for UT students and staff that classes would be online beginning March 23 through “at least” April 3. The hopefulness of coming back to campus April 3 was quickly discouraged on April 2, when Plowman sent a message that instruction would continue to be fully online through the summer.
While everything was becoming very strange, foreign and difficult to deal with for students, things were equally as taxing on professors. Although students had to discover how to navigate online learning, professors were forced to figure out how to become online instructors.
Classes that had been taught in person for years on end were suddenly being taught through a screen. Professors had to rethink everything they had known.
For professor of English Nancy Henry, her initial concerns lied with her students’ success.
“My first thought was: How can I help all my students to finish this class? I decided to finish the term asynchronously through discussion posts and papers. Given the stress and uncertainty, I eliminated one novel and one exam. Everyone finished,” Henry said.
Meanwhile, associate professor of history Monica Black explained that she also felt worried for how her typically face-to-face instruction could move successfully to an online format.
“I guess my first reaction was, ‘wow, how is this going to work?’ I had never taught online and had always been pretty skeptical of its benefits,” Black said.
However, Black attested to the much-appreciated support from her coworkers during the newly unprecedented times.
“Luckily, my department is home to a lot of exceptionally good and experienced teachers, and I had a lot of support from our department chair and my colleagues, and I was able to learn a few new things about available platforms for remote teaching, etc.,” Black said.
While students and staff had a mere month of online instruction to finish out the spring 2020 semester, many hoped that there was a possibility for things to get “back to normal,” with fully in-person classes starting back in the fall. Unfortunately, things continued to shift differently than people had expected for the fall 2020 semester.
The week of April 17, Plowman announced that UTK had created a “Re-Imagining Fall Task Force” to generate ideas for how the UT community would return to campus in the fall.
Then, on April 30, Plowman informed faculty and staff that there would be a phased return to campus and “measures for social distancing, face coverings and additional protections” would “likely” be administered.
Nearly a month after this message on May 26, it was stated that there would be no breaks from instruction during the fall 2020 semester – classes would begin Aug. 19, and there would be no break for Labor Day or fall break. Classes would end Nov. 24.
This message further explained that things would not be “back to normal” for the classroom as most had wished. Classes would vary from face-to-face instruction with distancing procedures to fully online coursework; some would be a mixture of the two, later deemed “hybrid” classes. There would also be synchronous and asynchronous options.
For Black, her classes for fall 2020 were entirely online and synchronous.
“Again, I was lucky; my courses were both seminars, where most of the work involved common readings and then discussions. I had extremely good, talented, hardworking students in both classes, and they made things pretty easy for me,” Black said.
There were still difficulties that came with the virtual format, though.
“But teaching that way just will never be the same as teaching in person. My brain does not work well on Zoom, and given a realistic choice, I would always choose teaching in a physical classroom,” Black said.
On the other hand, for Henry, she experienced “hybrid” classes, meaning she was able to see her students partially in person and partially online during the week. Both required new approaches to teaching.
For in-person teaching, classrooms had properly distanced seating, and all students were required to wear masks at all times and were asked to clean their desks after use.
“I knew I wanted to have some face-to-face time with my students. I spent the summer expanding my knowledge of Zoom and Canvas, consulting about video and audio technology, reading articles and talking with my colleagues at UT and around the country about online teaching. I did tutorials with OIT to learn about the technology in my classroom,” Henry said.
During the fall semester, UT also placed tents outside on campus for students to safely sit beneath, large white coverings over long tables with distanced seating. Henry decided that these tents seemed like a better place for her in-class meeting days rather than an indoor classroom.
“After a couple of classes indoors, the tents went up outside, and I realized that outside was the safest place to be. I experimented with video and audio technology to learn how to make the experience good for those on Zoom as well as those in person. I practiced projecting my voice in a mask and got an amplifier,” Henry said.
“Learning so many new things was challenging but also energizing. It helped that I had fantastic students and that I knew we were all being safe. I brought my dog Angus to outdoor class, which I thought would help lower everyone’s anxiety, and it did!” Henry said.
While Henry had the opportunity to physically see her students occasionally through this “hybrid” instruction, Black discussed the hardships that came with the fully online version of teaching, and how certain aspects – such as personality and observance – are simply not the same through a virtual format.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I am good at as a teacher do not translate very well into the virtual world. Zoom and other online platforms flatten things out, and I certainly have felt that they flatten out my teaching,” Black said.
“For me, good teaching requires tapping into somewhat intangible resources, like an ability to inspire curiosity, or a bit of charisma, or maybe even a flair for the dramatic. None of these are easy to replicate in a virtual environment. Good teaching also involves an ability to read the room. Reading the room on Zoom is almost impossible.”
Despite the numerous challenges that have affected teaching because of the pandemic, there have been some positives from the many difficulties.
For Henry, she developed a new understanding of technology and an appreciation for the UT community.
“I will be using more features of Canvas and Zoom in future classes. Best of all, members of the university community worked together. OIT offered excellent support. The university provided faculty technology consultants. My department provided ‘classroom producers,’ who moderated my Zoom classes. Students volunteered to take and post class notes,” Henry said.
“The students were understanding about my experiments with technology, and I tried to be understanding about what they were going through. I felt the spirit of community. All my students not only finished the class but did good work. Overall, despite the many challenges, teaching hybrid was a positive experience, and I will be a better teacher because of it.”
Black also pinpointed positive outcomes, although online teaching is still not her forte.
“I really want to teach in person again as soon as possible. But in other professional ways this period of time has had real advantages. A lot of our professional organizations have put together great online talks and conferences. I got to participate in events I would have never been able to attend otherwise,” Black said.
As a whole, it seems that while the pandemic has created new ways of thinking and never-before-seen methods of instruction, everyone – including professors – is looking forward to the day that things start to become a bit more “normal” — although a true “back to normal” may never come.