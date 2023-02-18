While junior political science major Keaton Powell isn’t likely to be found toking in the Presidential Court gazebo after hours, he still doesn’t feel that handcuffs and sirens should be stopping you from doing so.
27 states have now begun to either decriminalize marijuana or make it legal entirely. Tennessee still has some of the nation's harshest laws pertaining to possession of the labeled “gateway drug.” Powell is looking to change that.
Powell is the President of Tennessee Libertarians, coordinator for Students for Liberty and the State Chair for Young Americans for Liberty. For Powell, it is not so much about promoting drug use as it is tolerating it, something he feels most Tennessee residents are in accordance with.
“You might not be for marijuana, but a reasonable person still knows marijuana prohibition doesn't work, and it negatively affects a large percent of the population,” Powell said.
For Powell and his campaign, ‘reasonable person’ is a moniker that most political parties could be labeled under when marijuana is involved.
“Right now our campaign is working with socialists, democrats, republicans and even some Christian right-wingers,” Powell, who believes religion and liberty are never a conflict of interest, said. “A good Christian opinion is that we shouldn’t be throwing people in cages for a plant.”
Most Tennesseans seem to feel that the current regulation around the drug is behind the times.
Nick Temple, a senior studying history, explained his feelings on the campaign and Tennessee’s marijuana laws.
”I think it's inspiring to see a grassroots, student-led movement like this on campus. I think we need more of these types of things. Any issue that students are passionate about deserves to be talked about on campus. Universities are the number one space these conversations should be taking place in. As far as the campaign itself, I think it's good we’re moving in that direction, with most states already legalizing marijuana, Tennessee feels like they’re a little behind,” Temple said.
Some students feel that Tennessee lawmakers don’t even have viable reasons to keep the drug criminalized, including current sophomore and electrical engineering major Cooper Sacks.
“I feel like a lot of people on campus are wondering why it's not legal yet, and college campuses are a great place to start these conversations. On the flip side, it's so readily available it kinda feels like there’s some ulterior motive to why there’s still laws around it, like they wanna keep an ax over people’s heads,” Sacks said.
Since 2018, 66,564 Tennessee residents have been arrested on charges of marijuana possession. Most advocates for decriminalizing the drug cite this as one of the biggest reasons for their support, claiming that it is a waste of valuable time and money in the criminal justice system that could be allocated elsewhere.
The campaign found its origins amidst the halls and on the bulletins of the Humanities and Social Sciences building this semester, and has since garnered state-wide attention after its online publication. The petition currently has just under 500 signatures, though not everyone seems to be as keen on the idea as Powell and his peers.
“I’m gonna be blunt with you, the likelihood of real change in the near future is slim. I mean, there’s a reason we’re trying to get a movement behind this,” Powell said. “We talk to plenty of people who say they’re in full support of what we’re doing, but won’t even do the easy stuff like giving their signature. That gets frustrating.”
The legislative backing of the campaign comes in the form of the Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act (“FACT Act”). If enacted, the possession of “personal-use quantities” of cannabis would be decriminalized. These “personal-use” and legally possessable quantities would be up to one ounce of cannabis, five grams or less of cannabis resin and cannabis-infused products containing less than 1,000 milligrams of THC.
While Tennessee state law still has a tight grip around marijuana, its derivatives are beginning to see more lax policies, with Delta 8 being legal to purchase in Tennessee to anyone over 21. Even so, Powell doesn’t want the progress to halt there. To him, asking for more than you think you’ll get is the name of the game when it comes to civil liberty.
“We’ve seen improvement with opinion on Delta 8, but why focus only on what you know they’re willing to give you?” Powell said. “You get way farther in this arena when you ask for more.”
Right now, Powell says he and his campaign group are in phase one of the master plan, which is focused on simply attracting people to do more than simply jot their name down on a sheet of paper. This process is one that he's seeing through every step of the way. In the coming weeks, Powell and his peers will be visiting Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, Memphis and Johnson City to garner support.
Noting the aforementioned Chattanooga trip as a success, Powell was said to have gotten 102 signatures in just two hours of tabling, before campus police asked them to leave.
This is not the first time Powell’s faced adversity in the political arena. Last semester, he led a similar campaign revolving around the possession of pepper spray on UT’s campus. When brought to the Dean of Students, the campaign seemed to come to a halt after a 3 hour conversation surrounding the intricacies of Hilltopics, UT’s student code of conduct.
While still in its infancy stages, Powell and Tennessee Libertarians at large do not plan on hopping off the gas when it comes to marijuana and the current policy surrounding it. They’ve been working with people all over Tennessee for months in preparation to kick this campaign into high gear. Soon, they’ll be taking their talents to Capitol Hill.
“Once we have the numbers to do so, we’re really gonna start getting on politicians to see some real change,” Powell said. “Calling your reps, emailing them, going to visit their office, anything to show there’s real power and real people behind what we’re trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.