After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Tennessee welcomed 12 new members to the University of Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night in Pratt Pavilion.
The class was made up of four Vols, six Lady Vols, a former head coach and an administrator.
Chris Burke led off the class on Friday night. Burke was a member of the Tennessee Baseball team from 1999-2001.
“A lot of nostalgia every time I come back,” Burke said on Friday. “What I would say, this week there’s just kind of been kind of an overwhelming feeling of gratefulness.”
Many of Burke’s records still stand today, including runs scored (224), hits (314), singles (199), doubles (72), triples (17), total bases (498) and extra-base hits (115). Burke was also a pivotal part of the Vols' trip to Omaha in 2001 where he led the NCAA in hits (118), runs scored (105) and runs per game (1.57).
Now a part of the ESPN team, often in the broadcasting booth at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Burke has gotten to watch Tony Vitello bring the Tennessee baseball program back to national prominence.
“It’s exciting for me for a million reasons,” Burke said. “As an alumni, yes. But as someone that covers the sport for ESPN, I’ve been in love with college baseball from the second I played it. As someone who covers it, I get to see all the different fanbases enjoy the sport.”
Tennessee football legend Carl Pickens was also inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night. The wide receiver and defensive back played for the Vols from 1989-91.
“It’s very humbling,” Pickens said. “This is a moment in time which I’ve been reminiscent the last three or four months since I got the call. To know that my work here, my play here, my effort here was appreciated, it just means the world. I can’t thank these guys enough.”
Pickens played an integral role in the Vols’ back-to-back SEC Championship teams in 1989 and 1990. His favorite moment, though, was the 1990 Cotton Bowl.
Pickens made his impact felt on both sides of the field in the Cotton Bowl where the Vols went on to beat Arkansas 31-27. During his career at Tennessee, caught 109 passes for 1,875 yards and 13 touchdowns, and made the College Football All-America Team as a junior.
“This three or four years, is probably the best of my life,” Pickens said. “I was still growing, I was still learning, still hard-headed, not willing to listen. There was people in place here, like Coach Majors and Coach Fulmer, that pointed us in the right direction.”
For the Lady Vols, dynamic track and field duo DeeDee Trotter and Tianna Madison were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night.
“We had a good time together,” Trotter said. “I’m so glad she’s being honored at the same time, it’s always great to have a teammate with us. We rocked it when we did it.”
Madison ran track for the Lady Vols from 2004-05 and she still holds the record for both indoor and outdoor long jump at Tennessee. She holds three gold medals from the Olympics and is on track to graduate with a degree in social work in May.
“I am so grateful,” Madison said. “We don’t get to choose when our efforts and accomplishments are acknowledged, so it’s really nice to be here with all these people celebrating together.”
Trotter, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, dreamed of being a Lady Vol as a child. She holds program records in the indoor and outdoor 400-meter dash.
“I always wanted to be a Lady Vol, from the age of 10,” Trotter said. “This moment here, I know I’ve been on some big stages and I know I’ve won some medals and I know I’ve gone to the Olympics and I’m a proud Olympian. But, this moment here, to be considered and accomplished and be labeled as one of the best female athletes in Lady Vols' history. My God, it surpasses my expectations.
During her recruitment, Trotter took one visit – Tennessee. There was no question where she would end up. Looking up to Pat Summit as a child, then getting to know her role model, was one of her fondest memories.
“I wouldn’t be here today without the great, amazing (Pat Summit),” Trotter said through tears. “Many people don’t get to meet their role model. I was blessed not only to meet her, but to know her, to sit next to her, to talk to her. Were it not for her, I wouldn’t be here today, I can promise you that.”
Soccer player Ali (Christoph) Tankiewicz, administrator Joan Cronan, football player Ted Daffer (posthumous), rower Chelsea Pemberton, golfer Violeta Retamoza, track and field head coach Chuck Rohe, tennis player Caitlin Whoriskey and tennis player Chris Woodruff rounded out the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.