Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people between the ages of 10 and 34.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or behavior, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Suicide is a tough topic to talk about, but it’s important to know the signs of suicidal behaviors for you and others around you. Knowing the signs and helping to spread awareness may save a life. Here are some crucial warning signs and ways to help others. This is not a comprehensive list.
Suicidal idealization
One of the most common signs in someone who is suicidal or severely depressed is talking about suicide, especially when talking about specifics. If someone is saying they are trapped, hopeless or feel that they are a burden, they are exhibiting warning signs.
When someone who is suicidal is talking about wanting to die or kill themselves, always err on the side of caution. Take them seriously, try to talk to them and find them help as quickly as possible.
Increased use of drugs or alcohol
In general, a sudden increase in reckless or out-of-nowhere behaviors are warning signs of suicide.
An unexplained increase in a person’s use of drugs or alcohol is a warning sign of deep depression or suicide, especially if this person seems reckless or is exhibiting signs of addiction. This is a sign that a person no longer cares about their life and may even be attempting to use drugs or alcohol as a way to commit suicide.
Giving away personal belongings
Though it might seem nice at first, if someone is inexplicably giving away their belongings, especially things that are important to them or expensive, they could be exhibiting a warning sign of suicide.
Someone giving away their most prized possessions is a sign that they no longer care about things that were once important to them, especially if you know this person struggles with depression.
What to do if someone you know is exhibiting these warning signs
First, have a genuine conversation with them. It’s easy to assume that talking about suicide will push them closer to taking action, but this isn’t the case. Ask them about their feelings without judgment and let them know you’re there to support them.
Tell others. Don’t be afraid to ask for help yourself and reach out to others if you know someone is suicidal. Then, direct them toward help or encourage them to speak to a doctor, therapist, religious leader or even a parent.
Make sure the person in danger does not have access to lethal means such as firearms and medications. This will greatly decrease their risk of suicide, especially if they have already told you their plans.
After your conversation, follow up with them to check on them and take any additional actions, such as encouraging them to get serious help if they haven’t already.
Remember, mental illness is illness nonetheless and should be taken seriously. If you know someone struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, do your best to be there for them and get them help as soon as possible. If you are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, this is not your fault and you are not alone. It’s never too late to get help, and never forget that your life is extremely valuable.