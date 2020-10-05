WUTK hosts several special shows throughout each month. These shows cover a variety of genres, from EDM to Classic Rock to Independent and more.
However, these shows cover more than just music. Rocky Top Roundup, Out Loud Knox and Knox On Tap cover topics of local affairs, news of interests, pop culture as well as specialized topics such as Knoxville’s craft beer community.
One note of mention is that Out Loud Knox is “East Tennessee’s only radio show devoted to LGBTQ+ artists (and allies),” according to the WUTK website.
Other shows may discuss news in music and even sports talk, from the Edutainment Hip Hop Show and Rock Solid Sports, respectively.
Edutainment features a variety of music from the hip hop industry, ranging from “chill vibes” to “classic hits” and more.
The Edutainment Hip Hop show is hosted by Y. S. N., DJ Megz and 2Pair Tate, with 2Pair being the veteran and longest-standing current co-host for this show.
“I like to think of our show as our own version of ‘The Breakfast Club.’ When we’re not playing music, we engage in insightful discussions about hot topics in news, pop culture, sports and campus events,” Y. S. N. said.
“ … The Edutainment Hip Hop Show embodies everything that the culture represents. While music is the cornerstone of the show, we also examine the fashion, the movies, the people and everything else that makes hip hop what it is.”
WUTK has been known for its willingness to feature up-and-coming artists, and Edutainment has been proud to say this show is no outlier at WUTK.
The show has featured guests such as Yung Honcho, Cash Kedlry and Duke Dence of Quality Control.
“It’s the only show where you can hear everything from Ice Cube to Young Dolph blended together perfectly within a three-hour block. We have something for everyone,” Y. S. N. said.
“If you’re in the house looking for some chill vibes, we got you. If you want to hear some classic hits from back in the day, we got you. If you’re going out and looking to turn up with your friends, we got you. No other station in the city can bring you the variety the way we do on The Edutainment Hip Hop Show.”
Edutainment may be heard on WUTK 90.3 FM every Saturday night from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re not able to tune in via radio, streaming is available using the Tune in App by typing “Edutainment Hip Hop Show” in the search bar.
They are now the number one show in Knoxville on Saturday nights.
Rock Solid Sports, which consists of two co-hosts along with three to four panelists discussing a variety of sports and related topics, such as UT sports – of course – and NFL, NBA and MLB. The current co-hosts are Nicholas Hill and Gustavo Tomazeil.
The pair additionally serves as the two co-sports directors at WUTK.
For some shows, Rock Solid Sports may host different guests such as coaches, players and even other media commentators from the local area.
Each show is broadcasted from the location of one of their three sponsors: Cool Beans, Fieldhouse Social and the Old City Sports Bar.
However, the show is not where sports talk stops.
“We have several podcasts covering college football, NFL, NBA and MLB that allow the panelists who want more time to talk about the sports they are passionate about and to really get in depth with their analysis of specific games and teams. Additionally, we try to cover as many UT games on site as possible, as we have sent reporters to many of our teams to cover the game for our social media platforms and to be part of post-game press conferences,” Hill said.
“It is certainly an excellent opportunity for students to be a part of a legitimate sports radio show and have opportunities to [get] your name and voice out there by covering sporting events.”
Podcasts and articles from this duo may be found at rocksolidsports.org. They are also active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Their show may be heard at WUTK’S 90.3 FM and streamed online. It recurs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
These shows are only two of many more offered. WUTK 90.3 FM has a variety of shows hosted by a variety of people. They have a calendar which lists the dates, times and brief descriptions of these shows on their website.