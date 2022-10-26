Decades after its start in the 1960s, UT’s Women’s Coordinating Council (WCC) is still thriving on campus and working towards its mission of empowering people from all backgrounds by engaging the student body through annual events.

WCC has four pillars and purposes that drive the organization: anti-racism, reproductive justice, LGBTQ inclusivity and gender equity.

The organization hosts multiple events throughout the year to achieve these goals, such as “Take Back the Night,” which happens every fall where they raise awareness for sexual assault and foster a sense of community. In the past during this event, they hosted a resource fair, a silent march and guest speakers.

Other events they host encourage self-expression and discovery, while also uplifting people from all backgrounds. “Femissance” is a feminist art show created by the organization that features pieces highlighting expressions of gender and sexuality. “Knox Monologues” is an event that explores the group’s four pillars through performances.

Senior Mariah Webb, programming and activism liaison for WCC, said that she hopes their events highlight their four pillars and provide opportunities for education in the community.

“To me, WCC is an inclusive space where like-minded people can come together and work towards a common goal,” Webb said.

WCC also advocates for these pillars through educational social media posts and collaborating with other organizations both on and off campus, such as Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee and YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley.

Amanda Knopps, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, is the current president of WCC.

“My goal as president this year is to make WCC more inclusive, accessible and impactful. I hope that everyone feels safe and understood when interacting with the events we host and the information we provide, and that no one is afraid to ask us questions or talk to us,” Knopps said.

Knopps said building connections and a sense of community that is supportive and educates each other is what is guiding her as president this year. She wants the organization to be a resource for everyone and educate members and the student body about their pillars.

While WCC is an organization that focuses on women, it emphasizes LGBTQ inclusivity. Knopps described what this specific pillar represents for them.

“LGBTQ inclusivity means that we seek to elevate the voices of those in the LGBTQ community through our work, sources and within our organization,” Knopps said. “We make everything we do at WCC, especially weekly meetings, a safe space for everyone of all gender identities, sexualities, races, socioeconomic backgrounds, etc.”

Knopps said that they try to achieve LGTBQ inclusivity by empowering and educating members and those on campus, and attempting to understand people's differences as well as similarities.

“This allows us to foster meaningful discussion and understand where everyone is coming from. We encourage everyone, not just heterosexual, cisgender women, to apply and give your perspective and opinion on what we do and what you would like to see from us as a club,” Knopps said.

Knopps also shared what she finds to be her favorite aspect of being a part of the organization.

“I think something that makes WCC so special, and what really made me want to join, is how passionate the members are and how engaging the material WCC works with is,” Knopps said. “Those two things combined really make for the best conversations with each other and a great shift in inner monologue.”

This semester, WCC hosted “Take Back the Night” on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. WCC is also planning on having several smaller educational events, including professor talks, panels and collaborations with other organizations on campus, such as Students for Migrant Justice, and in the local community.

The organization is currently accepting applications to join as a general body member. The application can be found on their Instagram and Twitter, @wccutk.