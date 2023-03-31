For the first time, UT has partnered with the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University to gather information using the center’s basic needs survey. The survey, which asks students about their access to resources like food, housing and mental health support, closes on April 12. The survey takes around 10-15 minutes to complete.
Blake Weiss, program director for basic needs in the Office of the Dean of Students, said UT is joining over 500 other institutions which have used the survey to gather data that informs university policy.
“If we’re going to be an everything school, that requires us to invest in student basic needs support,” Weiss said. “This survey informs the starting point at which we can measure how we’re moving the needle as a campus community dedicated to supporting needs security.”
Weiss said that many students have given positive feedback about the survey, which they say asks questions that are relevant to their lives as college students. The office has also succeeded at getting instructors to set aside class time for students to take the survey since it opened in late February.
“There is power in numbers. Sure, a viral Tweet or popular TikTok can raise awareness of someone’s experience — this basic needs survey can help the Office of the Dean of Students prioritize our resources and services for basic needs to the scale required to support our Volunteer community,” Weiss said.
For Legna Soto-Gonzalez, a senior studying agricultural leadership and former president of the Student Basic Needs Coalition, the issues addressed in the survey are personal. Growing up, she said there were times when her family did not have electricity or hot water and was left without basic necessities after a house fire when she was in the fifth grade.
The 2010 Nashville floods, which are estimated to have cost $2 billion in damages, also affected the basic needs of her community.
“I grew up participating in servant leadership because it felt right to help those in need and expecting nothing in return,” Soto-Gonzalez said. “As an adult, I’m passionate about basic needs because we have to advocate and raise awareness to ensure students are having a successful collegiate experience.”
The Student Basic Needs Coalition, or SBNC, is a student organization established at UT in 2019, which now has five chapters spanning seven states. The advocacy group works with campus partners to collect data and establish new resources, such as the Big Orange Pantry, which opened in 2020.
“I would encourage students to take the survey as soon as possible because this is a great way to have students’ needs met,” Soto-Gonzalez said. “By collecting data and information of what our current student population is experiencing, our administration is able to better pinpoint the areas that need service.”
Joshua Lee, junior biology major and president of SBNC, said the group focuses on insecurities that are often the hidden reason why students drop out of college.
“Basic needs is an under-discussed and under-appreciated topic in the lives of college students. Not being able to afford and or find food, housing or health resources is one of the leading reasons why students drop out of school,” Lee said. “That is preventable and can be helped when proper resources are available at a school and in the wider community.”
Students can visit tiny.utk.edu/needssurvey to take the survey before it closes.
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect a new closing date for the survey.
