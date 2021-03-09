2020 has brought problems to students, teachers and employees alike. However, the theater community is learning to develop new ways to broadcast its art form to audiences during this time of social distancing.
Shahd Abbas, treasurer and company manager of All-Campus Theater (ACT), is a writer who has her own musical being produced virtually in April.
“We are about 85% past the learning curve,” Abbas said. “Our biggest problem was finding out how we are going to use our platforms efficiently to put on a good show.”
The ACT theater club has done several Zoom plays since the fall and plans on continuing for as long as social distancing guidelines are in place.
Emily Pope, ACT outreach chair, junior secretary and fellow playwright, discussed the benefits of Zoom performances.
“It’s worked great for the purpose of reaching family members or friends who may not have been able to attend,” Pope said. “Audiences were very hard to control on Zoom. They were like yelling or talking in the middle of the act.”
Pope described an incident during one of their showings in which an audience member was causing a disturbance.
“It was clearly someone who didn’t care,” Pope said.
The duo is very optimistic about the future of this method and says that it will only get easier. Since their first plays, they have found new programs that help mitigate previous challenges they faced.
Among these is the software Streamyard which allows them to control the audience better and helps with staging cast members.
“You can stream live on YouTube and Facebook, so we don’t have to worry about the audience problem,” Abbas said, who has now worked on two shows via Streamyard.
The future of their new form of theater is not quite certain.
“When we are able to have a live audience, I don’t think that it will be as popular,” Pope said. “But, it’s great to know that we have these online resources and could find ways to use them in the future.”
Abbas, who is excited about her upcoming musical, said that rehearsals for the performance will begin in April. The performance will have an entire recorded album available on Spotify.
“It has acting, singing, video editing aspects and sound editing aspects,” Abbas said. “All of it will be on one album.”
Abbas remains optimistic about ACT’s future.
“It is important to us to have as many positions as possible available for theater students to practice whatever it is they want to,” Abbas said.
All-Campus Theater has big plans for the future of its members including collaborations with other organizations such as Volunteer Short Films, an organization focused on creating student-led short films.
For information on All Campus Theater and its members, visit the organization’s VOLink page or view their performances on ACT’s YouTube channel.