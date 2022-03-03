For students interested in starting sustainable eating, trying new recipes or meeting unfamiliar faces, they need look no further than the UTK Veganteers club.
Created as a way for vegan and vegetarian students to meet each other and interact, the Veganteers club was founded by sophomore Brice Florey.
“Our primary goal is to provide a space for people to enjoy and engage with veg stuff — vegetarian, vegan and meat-eating students alike,” Florey said.
Florey serves as the club’s president, along with vice presidents Blake Wells and Thomas Witcher, graphic designer Lynn Chau and general coordinator Madison Hoskins.
While it is a fairly new club, the idea for a vegan social club has been in the works since December of 2020. Florey, Wells and Witcher got plans rolling with help from advisor Michael McKinney, a professor of environmental science and urban ecology in the department of Earth and planetary sciences. The club held their first ever meeting in August of the fall 2021 semester.
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in HSS 219. Each meeting consists of warm conversation, free food and games like Jackbox games, Mario Kart, board games and cards.
The weekly meetings also typically have a theme. Last week’s theme was movie night where they watched Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” and served popcorn, drinks and soy milk ice cream.
The meeting on March 2 was cereal and pajama themed with vegan cereal and plant-based milk for members to enjoy. The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 9, and the theme is bean day where members can expect plenty of bean dips and dishes.
Homemade dishes, like banana bread, vegan lasagna and vegan brownies are another perk of the meetings. Members are encouraged to bring a shareable homemade dish but ask that they include a label for possible food allergies. The recipes for these homemade treats can be found on the club’s Instagram page.
Vice President Blake Wells explained what he likes most about the Veganteers.
“I think the thing I love most is we have awesome foods, homemade food all the time, but I think just being able to bring people together with like-minded interests,” Wells said.
The Veganteers hope to expand their weekly meetings and beyond, including having guest speakers and collaborating with other clubs. They have already participated in an event hosted by Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville, or the SPEAK club.
“We have a lot of hopes and goals for doing more as a student organization,” Florey said. “For instance, we have plans in the works to participate as judges in a cooking competition with the UTK Culinary Club. Plus, we are thinking of ways to do outreach and promote plant-based eating at large.”
Wells also shared his goals for the club in the future.
“I think we all have sustainable ideals, and we really want to promote that and just have like-minded people all engaging. People are making friends through this, and that’s really important,” Wells said.
On Wednesday, Mar. 23 after the meeting, the Veganteers are hosting a trivia night at Mellow Mushroom at 8 p.m. It will be their first event outside of their weekly meetings.
The Veganteers currently have 25 to 30 active members and welcome new members, herbivores and carnivores alike. If you’re interested in joining, you can follow the club on Instagram @utk.veganteers and Reddit @UTK_Veganteers for more information.