Calling all gamers on campus!
Volan 22, the collegiate esports tournament hosted by UTK Esports, starts on Friday, March 25 and will run until Sunday, March 27. The event will take place in the Student Union. Admission is free for spectating and participating in friendly matches, although there is a fee to enter competitive matches.
Volan is an amalgamation of “Vol” and “LAN,” which stands for “local area network” and involves all participants playing together on the same internet network and usually in the same room. This year, the event expects to see over 250 players from across the Southeast gathering in the Student Union ballroom to share their passion for video games.
The event is making its return after a two-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament will feature popular PC games such as “League of Legends” and “Valorant,” as well as a few console games. Players who wish to play PC games will have to bring their own gear, including all peripherals, as well as a 6-foot ethernet cable. There will be a limited number of Nintendo Switch set-ups, but participants are encouraged to bring their own consoles. Equipment load-in begins at 8 p.m. on Friday.
The tournament is open to all ages and skill levels, although each competitive event will have its own requirements. Rules and requirements can be found under each games’ listing on the event’s smash.gg page. However, PC games are only open to college students, but teams and players from other universities are welcome to join.
“All skill levels are welcome, and even the most casual players can definitely have a good time,” senior Blake Childress, vice president of competition for UTK Esports, said. “For example, when I attended Volan in 2019, I competed in Smash Bros. Ultimate and had a fantastic time, and I didn't win a single game!”
The event will follow university guidelines in regards to COVID-19 precautions. Masks and vaccinations are not required, but they are highly encouraged. There will be some social distancing as space allows.
“I imagine it will be a bit of a tight squeeze similar to last year,” Childress said. “But we'll see once everything is set up and people settle in.”
The tournament will be streamed live online on Twitch all throughout Saturday. Viewers can tune in to watch through three channels: UTK Esports, AVGL and Scruffy City FGC.
The student organization running the event, UTK Esports, was founded in 2016, originally as a club focusing on “League of Legends.” Jason Smethers, a data analyst for the College of Arts and Sciences, was approached by a student in one of his First Year Studies classes and asked to sponsor the group due to his love for video games.
The club now participates in over a dozen games and regularly hosts small weekly tournaments, in addition to their larger annual events. Any gamer, casual or competitive, may join the club and form a team to compete in a game they love.
“The club's philosophy is if enough students want to make a team and can find a college competition to play, we will support them,” Smethers said.
For more information, visit the UTK Esports website and its Twitter page. Sign-up information for Volan 22 can be found at the event’s smash.gg page.