Gamers unite!
UTK Esports will host its annual Volan video games tournament from March 31 to April 2. The event will take place in the Student Union Ballroom.
“Volan” is a combination of “Vol” and “LAN,” which stands for “local area network.” At LAN events, players game on the same internet network within a shared area. Last year, the event saw over 250 participants from colleges across the southeast, and this year’s event is expected to draw around the same numbers, if not more.
“Every year I'm always excited that we even get to do something like this,” said Jason Smethers, advisor for UTK Esports. “This year will look a lot like last year, and one of the most exciting things is that all these events are student-run and student-coordinated.”
“So far, Fighting Games is shaping up to be our largest turnout in years for that group. Rainbow 6 is also steering towards one of the largest turnouts we've had. That will be exciting to see.”
Senior Brady McLaughlin, who serves as president of UTK Esports, says he is proud of the work his organization has done and looks forward to seeing it all come together.
“Our whole team has worked very hard to bring colleges around the country to our event, and we are all very excited to see it all come together,” McLaughlin said.
There will be multiple tournaments running throughout the event, including some of the most popular video games in the esports scene. Participants can look forward to industry juggernauts like “Valorant” and “Overwatch 2,” but there is also a healthy roster of smaller games for competition. Most tournaments will be reserved for college students only, but a select few are open to all. Those interested may pre-register for tournaments through the event’s start.gg page. Attendance is free, but most tournaments require a small buy-in fee.
Participants will need to bring their own equipment, including monitors, headsets and all other peripherals. Bringing an ethernet cable is encouraged. There will be a limited number of consoles available, but those who can bring their setup are highly encouraged to do so. Setup begins at 8 p.m. on March 31.
Besides being an opportunity for local gamers to gather and celebrate the medium together, UTK Esports hopes Volan can convince administration that esports deserves a spot on campus alongside traditional athletics.
“We are also hoping that another good showing for Volan will encourage the administration to recognize the future and help fund a full program and build us a facility so we can host more tournaments and events throughout the year,” Smethers said. “The student interest is there, we just need to find a home department to get a regular program funded and started.”
Several universities in the United States and around the world have begun building up esports programs as the popularity of the field has soared in recent years. Esports is slowly gaining recognition as a legitimate career track, with the best of the best being offered contracts rivaling some NFL players.
UTK Esports is still looking for sponsors, vendors and volunteers for the event. They are especially looking for students to help out with broadcast support, including casters, in-game camera operators and producers. No prior experience is necessary. Those interested are asked to email esports@utk.edu. The organization is also active on Twitter and on Discord.
