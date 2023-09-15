As the school year restarts, so do collegiate esports tournaments. Just like any other sports team, esports teams practice hard and dedicate their time to improving at their chosen games in hopes of winning in tournament play. The UTK Esports Club has teams of their own preparing to represent the university in both regional and national tournaments.
As new and old teammates work together to prepare for tournaments, many of them can't help but feel excited.
UTK Valorant White, the university’s second tier Valorant team, picked up members from both the first and third tier teams, Orange and Grey.
"This year, we were lucky to gain one of the members of Team Orange because of scheduling, and then we've got superstars from team three and team two all coming together,” said Kylie “eKonomy” Norosky, sophomore supply chain management major and captain of Team White. “So we're expected to do really well this semester and it is a very exciting endeavor to see how we can all work together and be a good team.”
There are plenty of tournaments that the UTK Orange and White Valorant teams will be participating in, but all four teams are participating in NACE Starleague tournaments. Orange will be participating in the Open Premier tournament, and White, Grey and Black will be part of the Open Plus tournament. NACE Starleague Open Plus matches teams by skill level, giving any tier team a chance to compete.
"Usually, all the teams play in CVAL, but we just get destroyed by some team full of scholarship kids from another university,” said Ethan “Freezy” Owen, senior civil engineering major and UTK Black captain. “But this one is the tournament I like playing in the most, personally, just because the games are all super competitive and we're playing against teams that we actually have a good chance of beating, as long as we are practicing and strategizing and stuff. That's definitely the one we're most excited for.”
One of UT’s three Rocket League teams is hoping to replicate some of the success they found last spring. UTK Rocket League Orange qualified for the Bluegrass Boost Battle in both fall and spring last year and brought home the win in the spring.
“We were not supposed to do well at all, and then we ended up winning the entire event, which was obviously huge for the school because we hadn't really had any teams do amazing in anything yet,” said Joseph "jobro" Brodrick, sophomore business analytics major and team captain. “That was super awesome. So we're going back to that and we are super excited to see if we can repeat that performance.”
The Smash Ultimate crew has already returned from their first tournament. They were invited to Riptide, a national tournament hosted in Ohio. While no one from UTK Esports placed first in the events, they still had impressive results. Two UT teams were part of a large tie for 33rd in Smash Doubles.
“I feel like the whole tournament went pretty well for a lot of people,” Jeremy “Spawn Man” Kern, senior aerospace engineering major, said. “I know me and Ender both had fun playing Doubles. We did kind of want to win as well, but we also were just there to have fun.”
Another member of the Smash Ultimate crew also managed an impressive feat. Will “Hammerbro” Milsaps, freshman supply chain management major, placed 13th out of 717 players in Smash Ultimate Singles.
Milsaps was already excited just to make the top 32, having beat many of the top players in the state to get there. To make the top 16, he faced Goblin from Moist Esports, YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL’s esports organization.
“I was able to close out of game five, felt super good,” Milsaps said. “I was like, ‘Okay just one more and I get top 16 at a majors.’ That’s all I could ever dream of. And then standing in my way was Goblin, who has been top 50 in the world on multiple occasions.”
He was still confident in his ability to handle the matchup. The matches were close, but Milsaps ended as the winner.
“I luckily was able to close it out and just clutch up, so I was very happy that I made top 16,” he said.
UTK Esports also has teams participating in Overwatch 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as League of Legends and Call of Duty teams that will start playing in the spring.
The UTK Esports teams are all excited to start up the season and begin participating in tournaments again, hopefully even bringing home a few wins. However, the players have said that win or lose, they are happy to participate and be a part of the community they have built together.
If you would like to know more about the UTK Esports club, you can find them on Volink and join their discord from there. You can also check out their Twitter and Instagram, where they also post updates on if tournament games will be streamed, or stop by their weekly game nights on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. in the Zeanah Engineering Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.