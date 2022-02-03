When walking on campus, it is common to see other students in bright orange polos and khaki shorts or jeans being followed by prospective bright-eyed students and their parents.
These individuals leading tours are known as UTK Ambassadors, and they are a common denominator in helping future students decide if they want to continue their education on Rocky Top.
This organization is currently holding applications for new members until midnight on Feb. 14.
While these students might seem like just tour guides, they have an outsized role in building the campus community and showing others what it is like to be a Volunteer during their time at UT.
There are various tours offered for different prospective students, from transfer student tours to private group tours. Each tour begins with an information session and ends with a walk around campus to see an overview of the university, academics and activities for student life.
Ambassadors are a diverse group, with many students from various walks of life that are pursuing varying degrees. An ambassador can range from a sophomore to a senior from any major.
These students are required to have at least a 2.75 GPA to fulfill this position, and must be evaluated every semester to ensure that they are knowledgeable of everything happening on campus.
They attend various meetings and events every semester to build relationships with each other and create a family of students that are happy to share their experiences and love of UT.
Although being an ambassador is a commitment to showing and sharing love for the campus, many students find it easy to fit it and other organizations into their schedule, while still prioritizing their studies.
When asked if it is possible to balance a job and be an ambassador, Caroline Christian, a Senior Ambassador, explained how you can be an ambassador and fulfill other obligations.
“When it comes to scheduling, we understand that a student might have other obligations that are either off-campus or on-campus, so we will always try our best to work around your schedule,” Christian said.
Each ambassador personalizes the experience of taking a tour with them by sharing information and humor about their time on this campus.
They also gain lifelong skills that they can use in their future occupations and relationships.
Ambassadors say the position helps them grow in their roles as leaders, develop their public speaking methods and find a community to develop alongside them.
Furthermore, ambassadors get paid for every tour and meeting they attend, which is always helpful for college students.
When asked what the most rewarding part of being a student ambassador was, Zach Ziolkowski, a Senior Ambassador, explained his love for his job.
“I would have to say the most rewarding thing of being a student ambassador is the community this organization has provided me with. I have made some lifelong friendships, met a lot of awesome people that I am going to stay in touch with even after I graduate,” Ziolkowski said.
Ziolkowski and his fellow tour guides say the opportunity to become a part of an organization that treats each other and potential students as family is a gratifying experience that has become a major part of their college career.
Students interested in becoming an ambassador can find the application here or attend an interest session to see if this job is right for them.