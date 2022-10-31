UT Students for Women (UTS4W) is a student-led organization that is working to support victims of domestic violence. Their current fundraiser will support the local organization YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley. The campaign will run until Dec. 13 and will give students at the University of Tennessee a chance to help make a difference.
UTS4W was founded in August 2022, and they are committed to raising money to aid women in crises. They plan to run campaigns that will be strategized to raise donations to provide relief to those in need of housing. Their main objective is to fight women’s homelessness that is directly caused by situations of domestic violence.
Harrison Barnes, a sophomore business exploratory major and member of UTS4W, has been a part of the organization since it was founded. He credits his call to action to the powerful women in his life.
“The five of us who chose the organization all had a prominent female role in our life which made us want to help out other women in need as much as we could,” Barnes said.
Barnes is excited to see all that UTS4W will accomplish this year with their new fundraiser.
The Safer and Stronger Transitional Housing Program offered at YWCA is one of many targeted by UTS4W. Their efforts aim to support women who struggle with domestic violence and are in need of help. The program offers women the tools and resources needed to eventually be independent.
YWCA works to assist diverse groups of women and community needs. Their goal is to promote diversity and empower women.
Sydney Pewitt, a sophomore finance major and member of UTS4W, explained the importance of helping women in the community.
“The YWCA, especially for women, has such a strong impact regarding victims of domestic violence because it is a lot more prominent than you would realize. The YWCA also has a lot of different programs to help out different marginalized communities. We reached out to them since they were a local organization and they have been really easy to communicate and correspond with,” Pewitt said.
Located in downtown Knoxville, the YWCA was built in 1925 to provide housing, employment and other services to women in the community. Generations of women and their families have been impacted by this program and its contribution to the community. The program now offers a safe space for women to take refuge.
The upcoming fundraiser supporting the YWCA is one of the many ways UTS4W is promoting leadership, empowerment and freedom within the community. UTS4W also plans to spread awareness via social media and tabling on Pedestrian Walkway. They have set a fundraising goal of $1,000 by Dec. 13.
UTS4W has gained support from several businesses in the Knoxville area, including The Beauty MRKT. These businesses are committed to providing incentives for donations. The campaign will offer several perks such as coupons, discounts and more. All donations will help the YWCA provide services and support to victims of domestic violence. For more information regarding donation and involvement, students can visit their webpage.
Now that UTS4W has committed to aiding women in need, their members plan to accomplish more objectives in the future.
Chase McComas, a sophomore finance major and member of UTS4W, described the UTS4W’s upcoming goals.
“We plan to continue raising awareness even after the fundraiser has ended. We hope to raise as much money as possible not just for our cause but for local missions such as the YWCA,” McComas said.
UTS4W is working to promote change both on and off campus. Through fundraising and upcoming events, they hope to make a lasting impact through future service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.