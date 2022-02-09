The notion of “wellness” has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But what exactly is wellness? What resources are there to achieve it? It’s a hard concept to define, much less to maintain as a college student.
Maybe for you, wellness is maintaining your physical health by going to the gym and eating healthy. Or maybe you think it’s seeing a counselor and doing breathing exercises. Or maybe you think it’s just keeping up with your classes and achieving academically.
UT’s definition of wellness, however, does not rest on just eating healthy or making good grades or managing anxiety. The university utilizes the “Eight Dimensions of Wellness” to define what we all strive for. The Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW) advocates for an all-encompassing approach that includes physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, vocational, financial and environmental wellness.
Kayley McMahan, the Interpersonal Wellness and Sexual Health Coordinator at CHEW, does not expect every person to be completely well in all eight of these dimensions, but does believe that is the ultimate goal.
“A person might be healthy or well in one area, but unwell in another,” McMahan said. “No one is perfect, so I don’t necessarily think it is possible to be completely well in all eight areas all of the time.”
“However, if these areas are unbalanced or one being severely neglected, I do not believe that a person can truly be ‘healthy’ or well.”
Jon Jansen, Assistant Director of Aquatics, Outdoors and Student Staff Development for RecSports, is also passionate about this all-encompassing definition and says even if you aren’t succeeding in all eight dimensions, the model is just helpful in letting you know what you need to work on.
“In some, you might not be doing so well, in others, you’re really crushing it, and I think that’s okay, as long as you know that there’s areas of improvement that we can all strive for,” Jansen said.
The majority of students utilizing RecSports are between the ages of 18 and 25, which Jansen cited as all the more reason for the university to provide wellness resources. Because so much personal and emotional growth happens in that time period, it is the perfect time to begin to be able to strive for wellness.
“It’s a wonderful time to, if you haven't, starting to find your wellness routine and … to have this open landscape of, well, there’s so many different avenues of that wellness to be able to navigate and understand,” Jansen said. “So, when you’re talking about just your personal and emotional growth that happens during that 18 to 25, being able to have resources that are accessible, easily accessible, is vital to that growth.”
Although wellness is something that humans have always strived for and that has been important to the university for a long time, it has become more openly-discussed, making it easier to bring new resources to students.
“Universities are realizing that student wellness is more important now than ever before and the work that is being done reflects this,” Wade Seifert, the General Health and Wellness Coordinator at CHEW, said. “While wellness resources have always been around, this recent shift has helped to bring more resources to students which is always a positive.”
Furthermore, CHEW believes that mental health is extremely important to the eight dimensions of wellness, and that the other dimensions are difficult to achieve without mental health.
McMahan bases this on the World Health Organization’s belief that mental wellness affects people’s ability to “think, emote, interact with each other, earn a living and enjoy life.”
“If a student is struggling with their mental health, it would be unreasonable to expect them to engage with courses and college life in the same capacity as a student who is not struggling with their mental health,” McMahan said. “This is why awareness, education and intervention are so important.”
“CHEW is committed to continuing and improving our awareness and education efforts in all areas of wellness, including mental health and wellness.”
Along with an emphasis on mental and physical health, CHEW prioritizes education on harm reduction, sexual health, relationships and alcohol/drug use. The staff at UT encourages students to take advantage of these resources, even though it might be intimidating.
“I realize starting something new can be difficult and wellness is no different,” Seifert said. “It can be intimidating to start, but I assure you that everyone who is involved in the different events and programs around campus would love to assist students in achieving their goals. If you don’t understand something and are skeptical of it, just ask for more information.”
“We are always happy to explain things and try to make the information easy to understand.”
Below is a list of wellness resources available to all students that cover many of the eight dimensions of wellness. Keep in mind that this is not a comprehensive list, but rather a starting point. For more specific information or requests, feel free to reach out to CHEW, the Dean of Students Office, the Office of Student Life, the Student Health Center, the counseling center or RecSports.
Wellness Wednesdays
A recent initiative pioneered by Jill Zambito, the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Life, Wellness Wednesdays are a great way to start your wellness journey with small steps.
“This initiative aims to provide a different wellness experience every single Wednesday of the semester with various campus partners collaborating to ensure students obtain a well-rounded experience,” Seifert said.
You can find more information on upcoming Wellness Wednesday events here.
Vols 2 Vols peer health educators
CHEW has a peer health education program called “Vols 2 Vols” where students are trained to reach out to campus organizations and educate them on health and wellness.
“The students provide different topic area expertise and do so in a peer to peer manner, which is shown to increase student retention and education,” Seifert said.
To request a Vols 2 Vols program to visit your organization, you can click here. You can also apply to be a Peer Health Educator
T-FLEX program
RecSports is currently offering the T-FLEX program which allows students to register to complete some RecSports milestones and eventually win a new sweatshirt featuring a t-rex in a cape similar to the real life Smokeys.
Some of the milestones, like attending two fitness classes, are fairly simple while others, like attending an Outdoor Pursuits adventure, will push you out of your comfort zone. Registration is open until March 11. For more information and to register, you can visit this website.
Counseling Center
The Counseling Center is the main resource for direct mental health care. The center offers individual, group and couples therapy, while also providing crisis resources. They also can point you in the direction of other wellness services on campus to assist alongside therapy or while you wait to be seen.
Mindfulness Class
RecSports offers a mindfulness class at TRECS which will allow students to tackle many dimensions of wellness.
Janis describes the class as, “A relaxing experience to focus on easing tension in the body while also taking care of the mind.”
The class is offered on Thursdays from 6:45-7:15 p.m. You can view a full schedule of all of RecSports’ class offerings here.
974-HELP
If you are in distress or are concerned about a friend, the Dean of Students’ crisis hotline is the first place to go.
You can expect to talk to a member of their Care Team or a mental health professional who will keep your information confidential and discuss next steps. You can find more related campus and community resources from the Office of Dean of Students here.