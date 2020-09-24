Though the U.S. Cycling Challenge has ended, that does not mean you cannot still enjoy a nice bike ride. If you have no one to bike with and are looking for a community of individuals with similar interests, UT’s Cycling Club has you covered.
Sierra Sims, the club’s president and an exercise physiology grad student, and Bruce Boles, the club’s vice president and a civil engineering fifth year, discussed the Cycling Club and what it entails.
The club’s biggest draws are mountain bike racing, community service and group bike rides. While large races aren’t happening due to COVID-19, smaller, socially distanced races still occur. While fun in their own right, races are also a way to reach out to the community and encourage more outdoors activities.
“We’re supposed to have a race season for the United States Cycling organization, but they cancelled that. That would bring in lots of students together, which is not a good idea,” Boles said.
According to Boles, it’s also a great way to meet likeminded people from across the south.
“I enjoy racing. Because we’re a school club, we can race other schools around the country. We have our community here … then your community gets a little bigger when you got to races,” Boles said. “You meet a lot more like-minded people. You get to make friends from around the southeast.”
Though the pandemic continues, the club’s leaders say UT Cycling is going strong. The club doesn’t currently have any in-person meetings or practices. However, the main goal was to connect like-minded people and let them cycle together. The option to cycle together still exists, though it’s up to individual members whether or not they participate.
“We have this GroupMe. You can make the decision if you want to ride with people or not. We’re not planning any group rides because we want to adhere to university rules,” Sims said.
“They can make their own decision to ride in groups of two or three. We’ll provide them the outlet to make those connections. We don’t want all this pressure to work out with us; we’re trying to give you some connections.”
In fact, the pandemic appears to have helped with recruitment and retention. Sims reports no dramatic downturn in members recruited, and believes that the pandemic has pushed more people to try outdoor activities.
“I think they’re trying to meet more people. [Recruitment] maybe even increased. There’s a big boom in outdoor activity, and this falls into that category,” Sims said.
Boles concurs, saying that they’ve had some of their most attended meetings after the pandemic started, even though they are virtual.
“We had a Zoom meeting at the start of the semester, to gauge people’s interest. Every semester, we’ve had a meeting to lay out a plan for our semester. I think this meeting we had over Zoom was the largest meeting we’ve had in the past three years,” Boles said.
For those who also want to help the greater cycling community in Knoxville, the club also performs community service. Members can help the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club with trail upkeep and event organization. While group events aren’t happening, individuals can still help.
“Right now, I don’t believe AMBC is doing any group trail work,” Boles said. “Mountain bike races are also socially distanced. If you’re out on the trail, you don’t wear a mask. But you’re also not around anyone.”
Those interested in joining the club can check out their page on VolLink.