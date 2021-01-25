As the new semester begins it is the perfect time to become more involved in the UT community and join a new student organization. Students can find an array of organizations to join on VOLink, but because there are several to sort through, it can become overwhelming.
To help you out a bit here is a list of some of the smaller and newer student organizations that do some pretty amazing things.
Knoxville Elementary Outreach
Knoxville Elementary Outreach strives to improve the experience of students who attend lower funded elementary schools in the Knoxville area.
They run after school programs for the students at these schools and act as positive role models in the students’ lives.
Through Knoxville Elementary Outreach, there are also ways to help and volunteer with other organizations that also focus around helping children in the Knoxville area, such as Leaders for Readers and the Amachi program.
Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature
In a world that is so focused on politics, it is important to understand how it works.
Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature brings UT students into contact with other students from all over the state to discuss and debate issues involving public policy as well as state government.
Active Minds
Mental health is a growing issue in today’s world, and Active Minds is an organization that is focused on starting conversations about these issues.
They work to empower students to be open to conversations about mental health, as well as push for awareness of these issues, by hosting events and activities to better inform the campus community.
Active Minds have maintained their positive support throughout the pandemic by hosting meetings and events on Zoom.
Leading Women of Tomorrow
Leading Women of Tomorrow’s mission is to increase an interest in female involvement in the government.
The goal of this organization is to help bridge the gender gap in government and public service positions. They hope to encourage and inspire more women to take a role and an interest in government.
Engineers Without Borders
Engineers Without Borders uses their engineering projects to help better the lives of people all over the world.
They work to help communities attain their basic needs and to inspire leaders with the ability to solve some of the most challenging problems that are being faced in the world today.
A few of the projects they have completed include footbridges, solar panels and digging for water.
Students for Migrant Justice
UT has a diverse community and it is important that everyone is represented and treated fairly on campus.
Students for Migrant Justice is an organization that focuses on educating the UT community about the immigration system, as well as empowering immigrants in the UT community through resources and solidarity.
They help provide information about updated policies as well as provide additional resources to the migrant communities in the area.
Women of Haslam
Women of Haslam is an organization based out of the Haslam College of Business, but it extends its welcome to women in all professions focusing on the ideas of business, leadership and entrepreneurship.
This organization is one focused on providing networking connections, support and inspiration for women in the fields of business.