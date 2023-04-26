The Rock has always served as a place where students, faculty and guests can convene and express themselves creatively. Whether a campus organization is looking to promote a certain event or someone just wants to wish their mom a happy birthday, the 500-million year old chunk of dolomite has been acting as a billboard of various expressions for over 50 years. On Monday, the newly founded UT Psychology Club, PsychVOLogy, took to the Rock to celebrate the beginning of Psychology Week.
In choosing what to paint on the rock for the occasion, the club hosted a design contest on Instagram from April 11 to April 20. All students were welcome to submit their psychology related designs to the club's Instagram account, where the winner was then chosen via Instagram vote on April 21.
“On social media we asked for submissions so we have somebody’s submission here and we’re trying to recreate their vision,” junior psychology major and PsychVOLogy’s public relations coordinator Mollie Blalock said as she rolled over the previous mural with black paint. “It’s very in-depth so we’re gonna do our best.”
After spending quite some time painting under the afternoon sun, the final work of art closely resembled Pink Floyd’s iconic “The Dark Side of the Moon”album cover, with the triangular prism being replaced by a brain and the word “PSYCHVOLOGY” feeding into the prism from the left. A rainbow was projected out to the right, coming out of the brain, like the rainbow coming out of the prism in the original cover. The phrase “VOL = ALL” was painted beneath the image in orange.
Members of the organization believed that the design was fitting for Psychology Week, as they used psychedelic music imagery to promote mental health awareness.
The event was open to all students interested in painting the Rock, and the Psychology Club provided attendees with rollers, paint cans and paint trays to aid in the painting process. Junior psychology major and club member Trevor Pounders and sophomore psychology major Chris Richardson were present and painting at the event while also advocating for mental health awareness. The club used this event as a way to give their organization some exposure and its members hope that other Psychology Week events gets the club off the ground.
“This is a really new organization and was founded this year. Psych is the second biggest major but there is no unifying organization for students to, like, meet people and find social events for mental health and psychology related stuff so we’re just trying to get our club on the map and get people engaged with it,” the club’s graduate advisor, Chrissy Jensen, said.
PsychVOLogy is hosting a handful of other events this week that are also a part of the Psychology Week celebration. On Wednesday, April 26, the club will be chalking Ped Walkway in hopes to spread some color and positivity on campus and will be hosting a tie-dye tote bag event in the Art and Architecture quad on Thursday. To wrap up the week-long celebration, the club will host a psychology trivia night in HSS on Friday, complete with free pizza.
