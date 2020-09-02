Student organization TEDxUTK hosted their first event of the semester this Tuesday night, aptly titled “Amid the Pandemic.” As a 100% student-run organization, TEDxUTK provides a space for Vols to inspire new conversations that focus on issues affecting our community.
Organization co-director, Cat Trieu, says their purpose is “Spreading diverse ideas that need to be heard.”
In the past, TEDxUTK has organized live TEDx events for the community. In light of the pandemic, they have decided to conduct virtual events called “salons.” These are not typical TEDx conferences, but rather collaborative discussions between students.
After a brief introduction to the organization’s leadership, the group of virtual attendees were shown a clip from Susan David’s 2017 TEDWomen conference presentation titled, “The Gift and Power of Emotional Courage.”
Speaking on her own experiences with social and political unrest, David offered her perspective on the unexpected events life can throw our way.
“Discomfort is the price of admission to a meaningful life,” was her poignant closing advice.
The group of virtual attendees then indulged in thoughtful conversation about their own COVID-19 experiences, and how the virus has affected their lives. There were many discussion questions proposed over the evening, but the conversation seemed to stay on the topics of mental health, emotions and how people are dealing with those in their day to day lives.
A few attendees spoke on how their industries have been affected by COVID-19 and how this has changed their outlook.
One astrophysics major said, “My plans have shifted. I’m trying to re-orient myself and find the best path for me now.”
For some, this re-orientation seems to include graduate school, a venture that they may not have otherwise considered. “The safest bet is to keep investing in my education,” another student said.
Those who are just starting their journey on Rocky Top seem to be at a bit of a loss for direction as well.
“It’s not what I thought my life would be six months ago. Only two of my classes are synchronous,” a freshman says. “It’s nice when you can pause a lecture, though.”
One transfer student worries, “Do I even want to make a plan for the next two years, or do I just want to go with the flow?”
Many attendees agreed that pre-pandemic, their lives were centered around productivity. “I’m one of those people who is always ‘go, go, go,’ a student says. “It’s been nice to take a breather.”
Other people found silver linings in new hobbies. “I have learned to use cooking as a de-stressor,” one student remarks.
Though there were many different points of view, one thing is certain: every student that attended the salon Tuesday evening had suffered some academic or professional loss due to the pandemic.
Nevertheless, the evening did not close on a bad note. The mutual experiences created an open atmosphere for a constructive conversation that ultimately united all participants.
You can attend TEDxUTK’s next virtual salon, or learn more about their organization on Instagram @tedxutk or on their website.