October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence – also known as “intimate partner violence” – is defined by the National Coalition on Against Domestic Violence as “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.”
Student group Women’s Coordinating Council (WCC) put on their annual '“Take Back the Night” events this week to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community as well as educate about local resources for survivors.
WCC is an organization focused on educating about issues on campus through an intersectional feminist lens. They organize programming throughout the year centered on issues such as racial injustice and reproductive health.
Wednesday’s event consisted of a resource fair on Ped Walkway. Student groups and community partners tabled, including Progressive Students Alliance (PSA), Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee (SEAT) and Planned Parenthood.
“Events focusing on domestic and sexual violence are important, especially with the ban on abortion and other things coming out about taking away women’s rights and trans rights,” sophomore and PSA executive board member Anna Arnold said. “It’s important that we advocate for and teach about these issues on campus, especially since it’s getting progressively more dangerous for some people in our community.”
The university’s Office of Title IX also tabled at the event.
“We are here to support survivors, encourage people to be vocal about their experiences and create a safe space for people to talk about the things that have happened to them,” Sarah Thomas, Deputy Title IX Coordinator, said. “We want to make sure people know that there’s a university resource that can support them.”
The resource fair was followed by a panel discussion at the Student Union led by representatives from YWCA, Planned Parenthood, Net’s Nest Shelter, Know Your IX and the Family Justice Center. The panelists spoke about available resources for survivors of intimate partner violence in the community.
On Thursday, WCC hosted a banner-making event and embarked on a silent march across the campus. The march began at the Torchbearer statue and weaved through campus before returning to Circle Park.
“Our goal for today is to shed light on the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault,” WCC vice president Delaney Sexton said. “Seeing a big group of people walking around with a sign is very attention-grabbing, and hopefully, it prompts people to ask questions and look into why we’re marching.”
Domestic violence is an epidemic across college campuses. According to Drexel University, 43% of female college students who are dating have experienced violence at the hands of their romantic partners. College students face unique barriers to accessing resources after experiencing abuse, including not being able to recognize abusive behavior due to lack of education.
UT is facing its own issues regarding domestic violence. Earlier in the semester, two football players were arrested in separate domestic violence incidents. Linebacker William Mohan was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault in August. Offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested in September following an incident that occured at Stokely Residence Hall. Both players have since been removed from the team.
“[The university] funded for new goalposts in twenty-four hours, but the Pride Center has yet to be funded for the last ten years,” UT alum Noé Monarrez said. “They don’t have campus-wide events like this unless it’s organized by students.”
“In my time, while I was here, I knew a lot of people that experienced obstacles and complications within the Title IX office to get what they needed done.”
Monarrez is a health educator and Condom Distribution Coordinator for Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. They represented the organization on Wednesday’s resource fair and panel.
To learn more about WCC and their upcoming events, visit their Instagram (@wccutk).
