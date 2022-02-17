National Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated every February 17. It first originated in 1995 in Denver, Colorado. The main focus behind the day is to make someone’s day and the world better through small acts of kindness.
This event grows in popularity as the years go on. It is celebrated by groups, families, individuals and organizations nationwide to encourage acts of kindness toward others.
The movement of Random Acts of Kindness Day inspires and is a favorite celebration for many people. The acts of kindness that are encouraged by this celebration bring joy to the receiver and also spread positivity to the giver.
Thursday afternoon, the Campus Events Board hosted an activity for Random Acts of Kindness Day from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Student Union. This event included making flower bouquets, writing cards to the elderly, making and sending candy grams, taking kindness “dare cards,” which dare students to do something nice for another person, and many other kind gestures that are meant to bring smiles to others.
Delia McDevitt, the issues committee executive chair for Campus Events Board, spoke about the event held today and how the members of CEB appreciate it.
“We love to see students attending events we worked hard to plan and bring to campus. Seeing them enjoy their time, grow relationships with other students on campus, and spread positivity is great,” McDevitt said.
Many students came to this event and paid it forward to other students through the positivity “take one, leave one” wall and making bouquets to give to their friends or a stranger.
Bella Matasic, a freshman that attended these activities, spoke about the event and her experience with it.
“I was having a bad day and figured that I should stop by. All of the different people smiling, having a good time, and spreading kindness completely changed the course of my day. We should do random acts of kindness every day, not just today,” Matasic said.
The members and executives of the Campus Events Board work together to provide balanced and diverse variety of events that draw students to an outlet for them to engage with other students.
From speakers to small events like Random Acts of Kindness Day, CEB functions to bring together the community within our university.
Students interested in working behind the scenes of these events for concerts, speakers and shows, are encouraged to apply to be a member of CEB, where they can help choose what activities and artists come to campus and meet new friends.
To learn more about Campus Events Board or see the other events they hold, visit the website for the center of student engagement. To apply to become a member, visit the link to view the form. Applications for this position close on Friday.