On Oct. 5, a federal appeals court declared the policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) unlawful, affirming a Texas judge’s decision that the program is illegal.
Texas-based United States District Judge Andrew Hanen issued the ruling in 2021 but declined to dismantle the program due to its benefits. Last Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Hanen’s decision, but it directed him to consider a new rule proposed by the Biden administration. The rule would extend the lifespan of the program, closing the program to new applicants.
While the program has been declared unlawful, current DACA recipients, also known as “Dreamers,” will still retain their benefits and can continue to apply for renewals. However, the government is not accepting or processing applications from first-time applicants or those whose status has been expired for over a year.
The University of Tennessee does not currently have any formal programs dedicated to supporting Dreamers. These individuals are required to pay out-of-state tuition rates, and they are not allowed to access state financial aid.
While other nearby schools, such as Maryville College, offer financial assistance to Dreamers, UT does not. This decision has been criticized in previous years.
One of the primary resources on campus for DACA recipients is Students for Migrant Justice (SMJ), an organization focused on advocacy and outreach for the immigrant community on and off campus. The group regularly addresses unauthorized immigration in their events and social media posts, and it will be a focal topic in their upcoming Immigration Education Week, which will run from Oct. 17-21.
Annie Liu, senior and SMJ executive board member, explained the organization’s pride in hosting the event.
“It’s UTK’s first ever week of events like this, so we’re really proud to be putting this on,” Liu said.
While SMJ will not be holding an event to specifically address the ruling, Liu anticipates that it will be a topic of discussion at every event.
The week kicks off with tabling on Ped and painting the Rock, with keynote speakers and a field trip to the McClung Museum later in the week. There will also be a showing of the 2019 drama “The Infiltrators,” which centers around a group of undocumented youth who deliberately get detained by Border Control in order to expose a for-profit detention center.
Members of SMJ are disappointed, but not surprised by the ruling.
“It’s not looking great right now,” junior and executive board member Ryan Wood said. “The future is pretty grim. There’s a lot of uncertainty that Dreamers and other migrants are facing right now.”
Since the group’s foundation in 2020, SMJ has regularly done programming on DACA through their events and posts on social media. They have hosted DACA renewal seminars and information sessions, although the tenuous state of the program means it is unknown if similar events will make a return.
“SMJ is disappointed in the 5th Circuit’s decision to declare it unlawful, but we saw it coming,” Liu said. “It’s been in limbo essentially since its creation, and it was always meant to be a temporary fix. It was never going to fully solve issues with immigration justice and equity to begin with.”
“Now this decision will be putting Dreamers’ lives and livelihoods at risk, as well as making it a more difficult environment to be an activist and advocate.”
Former president Barack Obama created the program in 2012. Since its implementation, DACA has provided a measure of legal security for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States as young children.
While DACA provides temporary protection against deportation and work authorization, the program has been criticized for not featuring direct avenues for obtaining lawful permanent residency. Many DACA recipients do not qualify for permanent residency – a '“green card” – since they entered the country unlawfully without a visa. Lawful permanent residency is a prerequisite for citizenship, leaving those people with little to no opportunity to obtain it.
In recent weeks, the White House has intensified its efforts to address DACA in anticipation of this ruling. President Biden is prepared to take executive action if necessary, and the administration is pressuring lawmakers to institute immigration reform to protect Dreamers and actually forge a way for them to obtain legal status.
In the event that DACA is completely repealed, President Biden has asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deprioritize Dreamers for deportation, especially of those who do not constitute a threat to public safety.
